Woman shares clever hack for keeping cool during hot nights without AC: 'It works'

With heatwaves making their way across the globe this summer, many people have tried new ways to keep cool without amping up their cooling bill. One woman's hack, posted on TikTok, offers a simple way to stay cool all night — and it costs nothing more than a little water.

The scoop

Mother Mandy (@mothermandy65) shared a video where she asked her mom, "How can I stay cool tonight?"

Her mom responded with an explanation of an easy trick most people can replicate. Spray a sheet lightly with cold water, lay the sheet on top of you, and place a rotating fan in your room. The blend of air and a cool sheet can help you cool off naturally.

How it's helping

Cooling your home can get expensive, especially when your AC fights to keep up with a heatwave. But relying on smart cooling hacks can help you use less energy at home, similar to weatherizing your house and using smart technology.

This hack only requires a sheet you already have and a few squirts of water — far more affordable than lowering your thermostat's temperature overnight. Every degree marks as much as a 3% difference in your energy bill, or around $3 for a monthly bill of $100.

By reducing energy use, you're also doing good for the environment. Your lower usage reduces strain on the power grid, which reduces pollution that comes from your home.

It's difficult to avoid using energy altogether, but installing solar panels can significantly reduce your costs, along with prioritizing energy-saving hacks. EnergySage lets you compare quotes from vetted solar installers for free, potentially saving you up to $10,000 on your installation.

You can also upgrade your HVAC system to a heat pump to save an average of about $400 per year on energy costs. LG can help you find an affordable heat pump that's right for your home.

What everyone's saying

Several TikTok users commented on the hack Mother Mandy shared, some of whom love the idea.

"That actually sounds amazing, and I'll be doing it tonight! Thanks for the idea, Mum!" said one. Another TikToker wrote, "It works!"

Others also shared similar tips.

"Honestly, I slept with a damp towel on me once! Was a lifesaver!" one TikToker commented. Another said, "I like to wet my hair before bed if it gets really hot or take a cold bath right before bed to lower my body temperature."

