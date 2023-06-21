Thrifty Redditor shares why they ‘ran for the register’ after finding a Staub Dutch oven: ‘Might have forgotten my child’

The pot appears to be Staub’s 7-quart oval Dutch oven, which currently retails for $420.

Thrift shops can be a great place to pick up the items we love.

A Redditor posted a picture of an old pot made by Staub, which they got from a thrift store, and they appeared quite enthusiastic about the find.

“Tucked it under my arm and ran for the register,” the picture of the Dutch oven was captioned.

Photo Credit: u/farewellarcadia / Reddit

“Might have forgotten my child if she wasn’t already in the other arm,” they joked.

It appears to be Staub’s 7-quart oval Dutch oven, which currently retails for $420. No wonder they ran for the register! The Goodwill price sticker on this pot is only $19.99.

There are numerous benefits to buying items at thrift stores.

Secondhand items are generally more affordable, like the $400 discount this Redditor got. Thrift stores are also often family owned, which means we are helping small business owners succeed when we shop at these types of retailers.

But the benefits go beyond our wallets and sympathies for family businesses.

The production of new products requires energy, which produces harmful planet-warming pollutants that also contaminate the air we breathe. Each year, around 7 million people die from respiratory diseases and other complications caused by air pollution.

When discarded, metallic objects also cause extensive amounts of pollution, since metals have toxic properties that are extremely harmful for the planet.

Then there is all the waste we create from buying, and later throwing out, so much stuff. The U.S. alone produces around 300 million tons of solid waste every single year.

Recycling also requires energy and creates air pollution. But a lot of materials needed for the production of pots never get recycled. This means solid materials often end up in landfills and even in our oceans.

Buying used items is better than getting brand-new ones, both for the environment and our bank accounts.

Commenters seemed quite entertained by the post. One person expressed, “I’ll never understand why people donate this kind of stuff. Oh well, nice score!”

