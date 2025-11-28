Federal officials issue warning after consumer safety report finds American families put themselves in danger: 'We almost lost our entire … family'

A new report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission has illuminated the dangers of stationary power generators.

Even when placed outside, these devices can be the source of dangerous carbon monoxide that can enter the home, Fox 8 Live explained. The new federal study was partially informed by the news station's Combating Carbon investigation.

The commission looked at 256 homes that experienced carbon monoxide exposure across southeast Louisiana in the days following Hurricane Ida in 2021. 105 of those homes' incidents were because of stationary power generators. Of these, at least 20 people fell ill due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

These findings have led the commission to recommend that these devices be placed at least 25 feet away from homes. This will prevent carbon monoxide from entering through windows or soffits.





Carbon monoxide is known as the silent killer. When inhaled, the gas can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, which can cause people to lose consciousness and suffocate, per the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

One Louisiana resident, Lynn Moore of St. Tammany Parish, knows the dangers of outdoor generators firsthand. She told Fox 8 Live that carbon monoxide seeped into her home from her power generator following Hurricane Ida. Luckily, a carbon monoxide detector alerted her.

"We almost lost our entire immediate family, and we didn't even know it could happen," she told the station.

The population of the greater New Orleans area was around 1 million in 2020. While it's unknown exactly how many people had stationary power generators at that time, it could seem like incidents like this are somewhat unlikely.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

Still, following these precautions is important.

As the study stated, keeping carbon monoxide away from your home can keep you and your loved ones safe. Reducing these incidents can also reduce the amount of strain put on fire departments and other community resources.

Another way to empower yourself in the face of power outages is by opting for a solar system paired with battery storage.

Going solar is also an excellent way to save thousands of dollars annually on utility bills and protect yourself against rising energy prices. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you understand your options and save money when making the switch.

For one, the Solar Explorer can connect you with a number of solar partners that can simplify the process. These trusted partners can save you up to $10,000 on the cost of installation by curating competitive bids from vetted local installers.

Through the Solar Explorer, you can connect with companies like Palmetto, which offers no-money-down subscription options through its LightReach leasing program. This subscription plan can cut your utility rate by up to 20%, protecting you from energy inflation. Leasing programs like LightReach also allow homeowners to take advantage of federal tax credits that have been retired for direct purchases via lower rates.

If you want to save even more money, pairing solar with an upgraded HVAC is another great option. By doing this, you could save up to 50% on your heating and cooling costs. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find a system that's perfect for you.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.