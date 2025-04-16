Gardener shares no-cost way to start seeds without using planting trays: 'I wish I had done it this way'

Starting seeds indoors can be a fun and rewarding way to prep your season's garden, but many gardeners run into the same frustrations: pricey seed trays, flimsy plastic containers, and delicate roots that don't always survive the transplant.

A TikTok video from a home gardener offers a clever solution that cuts costs and mess, using just newspaper and soil to grow strong, transplant-ready seedlings.

The scoop

In the video, TikToker kristupiuxs (@kristupiuxs) walks through a seed-starting method that requires no trays or plastic pots.

The video's on-screen text reads: "Using three sheets of newspaper folded in three, about an inch of soil... place the seeds, roll up carefully, water, and watch your seeds grow."

The gardener rolls up the paper to form tidy seed bundles that stand upright and can be arranged in any container. In the comments, they shared that they've had success with peas, sweet peas, and nasturtiums using this technique.

How it's helping

This low-cost trick saves money on store-bought trays and tools, and it makes transplanting easier.

Since the seedlings are grown in a paper wrap, you can gently unroll or plant the whole bundle. This aids in minimizing root disturbance, one of the most common pitfalls of seed starting.

Plus, the paper breaks down naturally in the soil, making this a smart, zero-waste alternative to plastic pots.

Beyond the financial and time-saving perks, growing your own food means more control over what goes into your meals, and it can lead to better-tasting produce. Gardening has also been shown to reduce stress and improve physical health.

What everyone's saying

The simple hack clearly struck a chord with viewers.

"I love how you show the entire process! This is such a smart idea," one TikTok user wrote.

Another commenter said: "I wish I had done it this way! Next planting season!"

A third added: "This is genius!"

And for anyone tired of fussing with plastic seed trays, this comment says it all: "Now I feel like I need to go start seeds this way. One of my absolute pet peeves is getting the seed and transplanting. Sometimes the root or plant breaks 'cuz you're fiddling with the packaging."

With a fresh stack of newspaper and a bit of soil, a better gardening season might be just a few folds away.

