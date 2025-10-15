Woman reveals clever way she's reusing old Starbucks bottles: 'That's so cool'

TikToker Jackie (@jackiem7171) shared a video of her homemade salt and pepper shakers that she created from cold-coffee Starbucks glass bottles with metal twist-off lids.

"That's so cool," one viewer said. "What a great idea!"

The scoop

Jackie explained how she simply made holes in the metal lids by using a hammer and nail multiple times and said that if you wanted less salt and pepper to come out, you could make fewer holes or use a smaller nail, a great tip for customization.

She also showed how the simple salt and pepper shakers had added versatility.

By turning them upside down and rolling one glass bottom over the other in a circular motion, she showed how you could get "quite a bit out," which would be handy for including larger amounts of seasoning in recipes. But if you simply shook the shakers over the food, you would release a small amount that would be ideal for adding additional seasoning to prepared food.

How it's helping

When we can recycle or repurpose items that may have otherwise ended up in landfills, we're helping ourselves and the environment. Jackie created salt and pepper shakers that she didn't have to purchase, which saved her money, and the drink containers were repurposed instead of becoming waste.

Reducing waste reduces crowding in our landfills and protects our oceans from additional pollution. As waste decomposes in landfills, it releases harmful chemicals into the soil, water, and air. Even small acts taken to reduce the amount of waste we contribute can help our planet.

Repurposing containers in all sorts of creative ways is an excellent way to minimize our waste and reduce our impact on the environment.

From repurposing tea kettles into gardening planters to reusing plastic lids to store and organize nail polish and perfume samples to creating small cloth napkins from larger fabric, eco-conscious people are discovering and sharing unique ways to save money by giving items new life, and helping save the planet at the same time.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were excited about the creative use of the Starbucks cold coffee glass bottles.

"That is clever," said one commenter. "Super cute, love this idea."

"They hold a lot!" one TikToker observed.

Another supportive commenter simply said, "Ohh I like this."

