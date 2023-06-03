Woman shares incredible before-and-after footage after using ‘magic’ hack to clean stained Tupperware: ‘My friend’s grandma taught me’

We all have one — that Tupperware container we’re ashamed to get out because it seems to forever be stained from that one spaghetti dinner five years ago.

Well, one TikToker has a ridiculously easy cleaning hack to get rid of those pesky stains.

The scoop

We weren’t kidding when we said this is ridiculously easy.

TikToker Ariganja (@ariganja) starts the video by explaining that she learned this hack from one of her friend’s grandmas — so you know it’s going to be good.

“My friend’s grandma taught me this a long time ago,” she says.

She first shows off her stained Tupperware container, which she has thoroughly washed out. She fills the container with a small amount of hot water, adds a dash of dish soap, and then rips a small paper towel into two or three pieces.

After tossing in the paper towels, she secures the lid back on the Tupperware (make sure it’s on tight!) and begins shaking the entire container.

After shaking for a bit, she shows the Tupperware container looking brand-spanking-new. It’s grandma magic.

How it’s helping

While cleaning your Tupperware may not seem like the most glamorous way to help out the environment, reusable containers like Tupperware not only cut down on your at-home plastic use but also help cut down on food waste.

In the U.S. alone, about 40 million tons of plastic waste are thrown away each year. A large portion of that waste is made up of single-use plastic, which includes things like cling wrap and sandwich bags. Reusable containers eliminate the need for some of those single-use plastics, and keeping them clean means you’ll want to use them again and again.

Those reusable, sealable containers also help keep the food in your fridge fresh for longer. If you’re not composting, the food you don’t consume probably ends up in a landfill.

In fact, that’s where about 40% of food in the U.S. ends up. About 42 billion pounds of that comes straight from our homes.

If that isn’t enough, all of this is saving you money. Tupperware and other reusable containers are fairly inexpensive to buy and will last a long time (especially if you use this cleaning hack). That cuts down on your costs for buying single-use plastics to store food, along with keeping your food fresh for longer. It’s a win-win.

While this hack is great, it’s worth noting that you won’t run into this problem with glass storage containers. Glass doesn’t stain like plastic or warp in the microwave or dishwasher, which means it lasts longer and is recyclable when you do end up getting rid of it.

Plus, there are health risks with storing your food in plastic containers, even BPA-free plastic. Studies have shown that chemicals can leach out of the plastic and into your food.

What everyone’s saying

TikTokers were delighted to learn an easy way to get rid of those stains.

“I learned this off TikTok. I have no idea why it works but it’s magic every time. Thanks for posting!!” one person commented.

“TY!!! I do the dishes here at home and the stains….. your friend’s gma is the best,” another said.

