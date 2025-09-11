Mom reveals powerful stain remover you can make at home with simple ingredients: 'It does work'

This cleaning hack can help you level up your cleaning skills, especially if you live around messy eaters.

The scoop

Bruna (@brufava) shows how to make a powerful stain-removing spray with just three ingredients in a TikTok. The best part is that you can likely find the ingredients in your home right now.

#parenthack #stainremover #diy #diystainremover #beststainremover ♬ 80s summertime sadness - barretoedits @brufava If you have a hard time removing tough stains caused by messy eaters..I've discovered a DIY stain remover solution that's not only effective but also easy to make with just three common household items: dish soap , baking soda, and hydrogen peroxide. Here's how to make it: mix one part of hydrogen peroxide with half a part of both baking soda and dish soap . After combining the ingredients, pour the mixture into a spray bottle and apply it to the stained area. Gently scrub the area with a paper towel or a soft brush and then wash it as you usually would. That's it! The stain should be gone. If you want to extend the shelf life of the hydrogen peroxide, store it in a cool, dark place. Additionally, you can transfer some of the solution into a small bottle and take it with you wherever you go. #momhack

Bruna mixes a cup of hydrogen peroxide, half a cup of dish soap, and half a cup of baking soda. They stir it before putting it in a spray bottle and spray the mixture directly on a shirt.

Before washing the shirt, Bruna scrubs the shirt fabric gently with a paper towel. They finally put the shirt in a washing machine, and once it's been washed, the stain is gone.

"If you want to extend the shelf life of the hydrogen peroxide, store it in a cool, dark place," Bruna added in the caption.

How it's helping

This cleaning spray can help you save money and use less.

At the end of the video, Bruna recommends putting it in a small spray bottle for on-the-go use. This means you don't have to spend money on a stain remover pen. It also means you're reducing the amount of plastic you consume.

The world creates over 500 million tons of plastic every year, per the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources. That's a lot of plastic, and there isn't any one person who's responsible for reducing that number.

By reducing the amount of plastic you personally consume, however, a little less plastic goes into landfills every year. If you want to multiply your impact, you can write to the companies you buy from. Asking them to reduce the amount of plastic packaging they create can encourage them to help make a circular economy.

You can even turn it into something fun. Make a playlist and invite a few friends over. Write to the same company every month, and decorate reusable cleaning bottles together. Taking money-saving, environmental action doesn't have to be hard or boring.

And if that's not your style, taking action on your own can be helpful within your own home. Using natural cleaners made from common household ingredients is often just as effective as store-bought cleaners. It also means you'll have less pesky garbage in your home.

If you want to try out other tips, try deep cleaning your microwave with vinegar. Cleaning your oven with lemons and baking soda is a solid option, too.

What everyone's saying

Several people thought that the hack was a great idea.

"i need to try this," said one person.

"Hydrogen Peroxide is a form of bleach and I already knew baking soda can help with cleaning so this checks out!" another TikTok user said. "Seemed to work an absolute dream on that t-shirt so I'm gonna have to try it out, now!!"

A third person exclaimed, "I've tried this before and it does work so good!"

