Homeowner frustrated by absurd landscaping requirement from HOA board: 'We have to design it and get their approval'

"The rocks will cook your tree's roots and harm it."

One homeowner was left at a loss when their homeowners association demanded a seemingly impossible landscaping modification.

"The HOA rule is you must have green St. Augustine grass in your front yard," they said in a post on r/landscaping. "We have a very large Live Oak that killed the grass because of the shade. Weeds won't even grow there. … We are in Central Texas and under water restrictions and the ground is impossible to dig in because of the heat and really poor soil conditions."

Obviously, there's not much anyone can do if grass is unable to grow in dense shade and dry conditions. The only alternative the HOA offered was stone.

"The committee we spoke to said we could do some type of rock or other landscaping but we have to design it and get their approval. The colors have to match the house," said the original poster, who didn't like that idea or want to pay for it.

However, the HOA was overlooking a simple solution: shade-loving native plants.

Native plants are a smart choice because they've adapted to their local environments. That means they'll grow in an area's natural conditions and rainfall. Choose the right species, and they'll flourish with little maintenance — plus, they'll support native wildlife, including pollinators.

Unfortunately, many HOAs have been known to stand in the way of eco-friendly yard upgrades. Some homeowners have had to change HOA policies to proceed, while others ended up in legal battles.

The OP and commenters also came up with other solutions to this dilemma.

"Use mulch," one user suggested. "It'll also be good for the tree and help conserve water. The rocks will cook your tree's roots and harm it. Just keep the mulch from the trunk of the tree."

