Gardener issues surprising warning about common garden invader: 'I learned that they can fly too'

"Torch the eggs in the crevices. Works great."

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: TikTok

TikToker Needmore Farms (@needmorefarmsnc) shared some great information on a common garden pest and how to deal with it. 

The scoop

"Don't let squash bugs squash your joy!" the creator wrote in the caption.

She described the challenges with these pests. They lay eggs on the undersides of leaves, and once hatched, they feed on the sap from plants. They primarily target squash but can also be found eating cucumber and watermelon. This involves puncturing leaves, which causes yellowing and eventually kills the leaves.

Her first line of defense is catching the eggs before they hatch. When found, she suggests taking off the entire leaf or using tape to remove the eggs. Either way, the eggs need to be crushed prior to disposal, otherwise they'll just hatch anyway. She suggests removing excess debris and foliage in order to minimize the pest's egg-laying territory. 

How it's helping

Growing your own food is a great way to build self-sufficiency and save a few bucks at the grocery store. If you avoid using pesticides, you also ensure that the food you're growing is as healthy as possible. It may take vigilance and elbow grease for plants to remain pest-free, but a wide range of natural deterrents can keep your garden healthy without harmful synthetic treatments.

Growing companion crops is one way. For example, planting garlic alongside other produce can help deter aphids. It's also possible to introduce beneficial predators to your garden to keep pests at bay. The right plants can attract pollinators that will do the trick. 

What everyone's saying

Commenters had their own thoughts on squash bugs.

"I learned that they can fly too," one said.

"Torch the eggs in the crevices. Works great," another suggested.

