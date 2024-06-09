Pennsylvania residents are taking measures to combat pests swarming their yards: 'It's going to be bad this year'

"Smashed about 30 today… so little and so plentiful… hate these things."

Homeowners are gearing up for the influx of invasive species that attack their gardens every summer.

While the spotted lanternfly can be a pretty insect to look at, with its spots and hints of bright red, the bug is classified as an invasive species that feeds on a variety of plants and crops — leaving behind millions of dollars worth of damage.

One homeowner discovered several newly hatched lanternflies, known as nymphs, and shared a video of them on the r/pittsburgh subreddit thread.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Spotted Lantern Fly Nymphs on Every Tree I inspect," the original poster said.

The video showed several lanternflies in their early stages of life, resting on the bark of a tree.

The spotted lanternfly is native to China, India, and Vietnam. However, in 2014 it was discovered in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The insect has no natural predators, often thriving in backyard gardens or crop-filled fields. Spotted lanternflies are known for ravaging native plants, draining their sap, and leaving excrement that can cause further disease to the greenery.

While the spotted lanternfly does not threaten humans, according to the Natural History Museum in London, it has been found to threaten more than 100 species of trees and plants. The damage it causes not only harms ecologically important plants but also harms regions economically. The Cool Down previously reported that in Pennsylvania, these flies can cost farmers and the state around $324 million each year.

These insects are known for laying large masses of eggs, which has led local and state governments to issue campaigns to destroy the fly.

For those wanting to avoid squashing the insect, try this bottle trick to get rid of the bug and help support your ecosystem.

As some have begun to spot the spotted lanternfly nymphs in their gardens, other homeowners have warned that certain regions could be in for an influx of the invasive species.

"They're all over my Bee Balm. It's going to be bad this year," one wrote on Reddit.

"Smashed about 30 today… so little and so plentiful… hate these things," another said.

"I went up on the roof of the porch on the front of my house to inspect something. Looked up and they were all over the top of my house!" a third chimed in.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.