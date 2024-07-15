Homeowner 'sick' after returning home to find neighbor destroyed beloved decades-old tree: 'This tree was planted by my great great grandparents'

This neighbor overstepped their boundaries, and it could cost them a hefty price.

A Redditor asked r/Arborists for advice after returning home to find their pecan tree completely destroyed.

"Neighbor cut my old pecan down while I was out of town," they wrote. "This tree was planted by my great great grandparents. We are absolutely sick about it. My neighbor is denying it. Cops are getting involved."

The short video shows what's left of the tree. Only the lower section of the trunk remains.

Many commenters — arborists included — advised the user on the best next steps to take.

"Call around to your local tree cutting companies," one user wrote. "No way your neighbor did that on their own and the company that did should have a record of the work [they] performed."

While collecting evidence is important, saving the tree is as well.

"Cut it as close to the base and there is a chance that it may send up stump sprouts and you can train a new tree," an arborist suggested in the comments. "You need to have it done soon though. Keep the trunk section of the tree until you have the tree worth evaluated. Most states have a state forestry service forester program and they can evaluate the worth of the tree so you have a number to work off of."

Pecan trees can take decades to reach maturity and can live for hundreds of years, according to TreeNewal.

Because of their growing time, cost, and often sentimental and century-old value, many trees are protected by law. While it's legal to cut the branches or leaves of a tree that is encroaching on your property, there are limits, and removing the entire tree is likely considered unreasonable.

There's an environmental impact, too. Unnecessarily removing a tree can impact the surrounding temperature, reduce air quality, and harm local insects and animals, according to Oregon Tree Care.

The user has grounds for a lawsuit, and it's not an uncommon one. This Minnesotan's oak tree was damaged after their neighbor removed a third of its root system. Another Redditor had a property line dispute after their neighbor removed several trees from their yard.

Commenters were sorry for the user's loss.

"I gasped. I am so sorry for you," one comment said.

