  • Home Home

Homeowner 'sick' after returning home to find neighbor destroyed beloved decades-old tree: 'This tree was planted by my great great grandparents'

"Cops are getting involved."

by Cassidy Lovell
"Cops are getting involved."

Photo Credit: iStock

This neighbor overstepped their boundaries, and it could cost them a hefty price.

A Redditor asked r/Arborists for advice after returning home to find their pecan tree completely destroyed.

Neighbor cut my old pecan down while I was out of town.
byu/dankdaddyishereyall inarborists

"Neighbor cut my old pecan down while I was out of town," they wrote. "This tree was planted by my great great grandparents. We are absolutely sick about it. My neighbor is denying it. Cops are getting involved."

The short video shows what's left of the tree. Only the lower section of the trunk remains.

Many commenters — arborists included — advised the user on the best next steps to take.

"Call around to your local tree cutting companies," one user wrote. "No way your neighbor did that on their own and the company that did should have a record of the work [they] performed."

Watch now: Could this concentrate replace all the toxic cleaning chemicals in your home?

While collecting evidence is important, saving the tree is as well. 

"Cut it as close to the base and there is a chance that it may send up stump sprouts and you can train a new tree," an arborist suggested in the comments. "You need to have it done soon though. Keep the trunk section of the tree until you have the tree worth evaluated. Most states have a state forestry service forester program and they can evaluate the worth of the tree so you have a number to work off of."

Pecan trees can take decades to reach maturity and can live for hundreds of years, according to TreeNewal

Because of their growing time, cost, and often sentimental and century-old value, many trees are protected by law. While it's legal to cut the branches or leaves of a tree that is encroaching on your property, there are limits, and removing the entire tree is likely considered unreasonable. 

There's an environmental impact, too. Unnecessarily removing a tree can impact the surrounding temperature, reduce air quality, and harm local insects and animals, according to Oregon Tree Care.

The user has grounds for a lawsuit, and it's not an uncommon one. This Minnesotan's oak tree was damaged after their neighbor removed a third of its root system. Another Redditor had a property line dispute after their neighbor removed several trees from their yard. 

Commenters were sorry for the user's loss.

"I gasped. I am so sorry for you," one comment said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Advancements like these are so crucial to ensuring that global food supplies are to meet demands.
Tech

Researchers achieve 'revolutionary' breakthrough with new bacteria-powered soil-to-energy converter — and it could change how we harvest power

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Flashfood App, groceries for half the price
Food

Mom shares the unbelievable life hack she uses to get groceries for half the price: 'My mind is blown'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x