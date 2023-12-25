Home hack expert shares simple, non-toxic methods to keep spiders out of your home: ‘The perfect spider repellent’

Spiders can be pesky critters, entering your home through windowsills, doors, air vents, and even cracks in the walls or floors.

Thanks to some natural DIY tricks, you can keep spiders away without harming them.

The scoop

In a recent video, home-hacking TikToker Tanya (@tanyahomeinspo) shared three natural remedies to keep spiders out of the house.

Each hack utilizes basic kitchen staples you may already have in your home.

The first remedy uses fresh cinnamon sticks. Simply place them throughout your home to keep spiders away. If you don’t have cinnamon sticks, Tanya noted a cinnamon-scented candle will prevent spiders from coming inside.

You can also create a citrus mixture, as spiders hate the smell of citrus fruits. Soak your leftover orange or lemon peels in a bowl of vinegar, and place the mixture on your windowsill.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The third and final natural remedy Tanya shared uses water and peppermint oil. Add eight drops of peppermint oil to one cup of water, and pour the mixture into a spray bottle. The blend is a non-toxic, natural fragrance that can be sprayed on your windows and doors to deter spiders.

“Spiders hate the smell of peppermint, so it’s the perfect spider repellent,” says Tanya.

How it’s helping

These spider-repellent hacks are cost-effective treatments you can easily make at home. Traditional pest control services can cost between $150 to $300 to remove spiders in your house. Trying one of these DIY methods will save you money and won’t kill the spiders in the process.

Most professional pest control services use insecticide to eliminate spiders in your home. These types of pesticides contain toxic chemicals that are dangerous for children, pets, and local wildlife.

Spiders are a vital part of the earth’s ecosystem. They are predators of pesky bugs, such as mosquitoes, and are important prey for a variety of bird species. These natural remedies are non-toxic and keep spiders away without harming them.

What everyone’s saying

Homeowners were grateful to learn this simple method for preventing spiders.

“Spiders are welcome at my home,” said one TikTok user. “This is a sign for good luck.”

“I’ll happily give them to you,” joked Tanya.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.