YouTube star sparks outrage after flaunting 'lavish' lifestyle: 'Money can't buy you IQ'

"These are the people who are not able to make money and be happy at the same time."

Minimalism is no longer a niche trend. Online, more people are questioning whether luxury lifestyles are ethical.

One recent post on the r/InstaCelebsGossip subreddit showed just how far this shift has gone, after a popular YouTube star from India faced backlash for his extravagant spending.

"This guy has cars worth crores, a home worth crores and a private jet with just simple family vlogs," wrote the original poster in the caption of their post. "How much does he earn from youtube/sponsorships that made him this rich, and people still like him?"

The creator in question is Sourav Joshi, who has amassed 36.4 million subscribers through family and lifestyle content. In the Reddit thread, Joshi's cars, multimillion-dollar home, and private jet were called out as excessive, especially given the mounting concern over the climate impact of private jets, large homes, and luxury combustion vehicles.

"These are the people who are not able to make money and be happy at the same time," wrote one commenter, believing that materialistic purchases are a shallow solution to happiness. They also stated that "money can't buy you IQ" and that Joshi's channel is "cringe."

The criticism reflects a broader unease about climate inequality. A report by Oxfam found that the richest 10% globally are responsible for producing half the world's pollution. Meanwhile, the poorest 3.5 billion are said to account for just one-tenth. These statistics materialize when looking at the unparalleled pollution that comes from private jets and yachts.

As Matt Finch, the United Kingdom policy manager for transportation and environment in 2023, told the Guardian, "A private jet is the most polluting form of transport you can take. The average private jet emits 2 tonnes of carbon an hour." Meanwhile, the average European citizen only produces eight tons of carbon a year.

Some Redditors suggested that simply not watching Joshi's content is one way to avoid supporting such a lifestyle. Others urged people to back organizations tackling climate inequality, like Oxfam and Greenpeace, rather than fueling creators who flaunt their polluting wealth.

For many, it's clear: Using one's platform and income responsibly and sustainably is a way to gather respect online.

"Stop watching his stuff!" wrote one Redditor.

Another commenter said: "Truly cringe."

