Homeowner shares clever hack using empty food container: 'I always end up using this'

"Do you by chance work in a restaurant?"

Disposable cups add up quickly, while buying new tumblers can get expensive. However, one homeowner shared a hack that helps cut down on single-use plastic waste, save money, and keep an extra cup handy — by repurposing a sturdy takeout soup container as a reusable travel mug.

The post, first shared on the r/upcycling community, showed how everyday packaging can find a second life instead of ending up in the trash.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The scoop

The original poster explained how they turned a leftover soup container into a functional to-go cup.

"I have metal and plastic water bottles that people have given me, but I always end up using this instead," the original poster explained in the caption. "It's lightweight and easy to wash, and keeps these from going to a landfill for a little bit longer."

These containers are surprisingly durable, leak-resistant, and often the perfect size for drinks. All you need is a clean container and its matching lid. OP cut a hole in the lid to fit a reusable metal straw.

"Do you by chance work in a restaurant? I do, and I always use these for drinks. A regular cup is too small for me," shared one Redditor.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

How it's helping

Over time, reusing containers saves on small add-on costs that coffee shops sometimes charge for specialty packaging. Environmentally, it reduces single-use waste that would otherwise crowd landfills and harm our oceans.

The U.N. Environment Programme reported that every day, around 2,000 garbage trucks' worth of plastics are dumped into our waterways. Annually, that's 19 to 23 million tonnes (21 to 25 million tons) of plastic pollution, according to the UNEP Law and Environment Assistance Platform.

A study done by University of Michigan researchers also found that a reusable container becomes better for the planet after a few uses. After roughly four to 13 uses, the environmental impact breaks even compared to single-use. That means reusing just a handful of times already makes a difference.

What everyone's saying

Not all commenters were immediately convinced.

One user asked, "What plastic is this? Single-use plastics leak a lot of chemicals and particles in your beverages, I'd check that before using it."

The original poster clarified, "It's polypropylene, so it's considered safe for reuse afaik [as far as I know]."

"It should even be dishwasher safe, great catch then!" the commenter replied.

For readers inspired to reduce more waste, try to check community recycling options, selling your old clothes, or even selling old electronics. Reusing and decluttering are small actions that add up — for your wallet and for the planet.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.