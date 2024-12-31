Homeowner thrilled with rooftop solar deal after tapping into government incentives: 'It is an amazing investment'

"Figure out what makes sense to do for your house or for your car and then go find all the incentives you possibly can."

Brian Hayden is a homeowner in Ann Arbor, Michigan. As a longtime employee in the solar sector, he dreamed of energy independence of his own. In 2022, the dream became reality.

The scoop

For Hayden, panels were too expensive to justify — until he discovered a group discount in Ann Arbor via the Solarize campaign, according to Solar United Neighbors. The initiative gathers neighborhoods together to buy solar assets in bulk to make them affordable. Solarize also collaborates with a green bank to make low-interest financing available.

Hayden combined this with a 30% tax credit from the Inflation Reduction Act's Residential Clean Energy Credit. This made it possible to install a 7.5-kilowatt system at his home. He said the federal tax credit was the "difference-maker," affirming his choice by adding, "It is an amazing investment."

Another resident of Ann Arbor, Pete Olin, also took advantage of the program. It gave his family a 15% discount on panels. Combined with other deals, the household saved $9,500 on installing solar.

How it's helping

Hayden's household has learned how solar makes life better. Anyone looking for more benefits to stack on top of the IRA's tax credit should consider resources such as EnergySage, which has free tools to quote and compare prices based on location.

Hayden's experience reveals how homes could look under solar's positive influence. He noted how the panels stabilize utility bills. Electricity prices are rising, with prices expected to go up 1.8% in 2025.

Savings from investing in solar provide peace of mind. It allows people to create emergency funds or invest in more eco-friendly home and lifestyle projects by saving thousands of dollars over the panels' life cycle.

The panels encouraged Hayden to consider electrification. Extra production could fuel a charger for an electric vehicle. An EV could lower his carbon footprint more, keeping pollutants out of the air and reducing reliance on dirty fuels.

The car could double as a backup energy source in case of an outage. The panels may also power innovative energy storage, including sodium nickel batteries that are 30% smaller and 70% lighter than traditional technologies, according to Unified Power. This would make his home more resilient, as the rising global temperature and intense weather put pressure on grid infrastructure.

He is considering a hybrid heat pump to diversify generation. These are also eligible for tax incentives from the IRA. These benefits make solar one of the best money-saving and carbon-friendly solutions for electricity.









What everyone's saying

Information provided by companies such as EnergySage and community efforts will be critical in the coming years, as President-elect Donald Trump may dismantle subsidies and credits provided by the IRA. Fortunately, the process, which would need approval from Congress, would be laborious and take a long time.

"You should figure out what makes sense to do for your house or for your car and then go find all the incentives you possibly can to make it a no-brainer," Hayden said.

