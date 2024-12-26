This free tool is helping homeowners slash rooftop solar costs and avoid shady installers: '[It] helped me save thousands'

It would be wise to take advantage of programs … sooner rather than later.

If you are looking to be more energy-conscious in 2025, look no further than EnergySage. This incredible tool helps streamline the process of researching your solar options.

The scoop

EnergySage is a company working to take some of the stress out of solar installation. While the benefits of installing solar are vast, the process can be confusing and overwhelming.

"Many other companies are always trying their best to get someone to buy something at the highest price," EnergySage President and Chief Operating Officer Charlie Hadlow told The Cool Down. "We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

When you visit their webpage, the helpful service asks a few simple questions about your needs and then advises on some of your local options. Their list includes fully vetted businesses, and they even have free Energy Advisors who you can talk to for even more clarity on your options.

How it's working

Solar panels are one of the best long-term solutions for saving money on your energy bills. While there is a large up-front investment, annual savings can reach $1,500. Additionally, as part of the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act, there are tax incentives many homeowners can take advantage of.

The U.S. Department of Energy explained many of the details, and as of now, "there is no maximum amount that can be claimed."

There is one large caveat to these incentives, in that their future is uncertain. While it would take an act of Congress to make changes to the IRA, the incoming Trump administration has claimed a desire to eliminate these incentives.

The Salt Lake Tribune wrote about the administration's interest in rolling back portions of the IRA. It found that while that process may be difficult, "Trump could push Congressional Republicans to repeal portions, such as tax breaks for electric vehicles and charging stations, or make certain credits hard to get."

Therefore, if solar panels are in your future, it would be wise to take advantage of the free tools from EnergySage sooner rather than later so you can explore the current incentives and savings.

What people are saying

Fans of EnergySage weren't shy on the company's Instagram page, leaving glowing reviews.









"The first thing I told people when they asked me about my panels was to register on EnergySage," wrote one user of their services.

Someone else said: "EnergySage helped me save thousands by comparing quotes and made it really easy to compare apples to apples."

