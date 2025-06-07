Small-business owner urges lawmakers to act after 'reckless' policy proposal threatens entire sector: 'Would be economically devastating'

"My clients would lose important opportunities to save money by producing their own energy."

A U.S. Marine veteran and solar installer in Vermont is sounding the alarm about proposed policy changes that could eliminate federal solar tax credits, according to EnergySage.

What happened?

Congress is considering eliminating or drastically reducing the Investment Tax Credit by the end of this year. This federal incentive helps homeowners save thousands of dollars when they install solar panels.

Liam Madden, who runs Light On Earth Solar Partners, wrote an urgent letter to the House Ways and Means Committee.

He argued that an abrupt end to solar incentives would devastate small businesses and families who have invested their livelihoods in clean energy.

Madden's situation shows the human cost of these policy changes. After nine months of preparation, he has several solar projects lined up with Vermont farms, schools, and homeowners. His employer has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in materials and staff for the upcoming season.

"An abrupt end to the solar tax credit would be economically devastating to me. My clients would lose important opportunities to save money by producing their own energy. My employer would be forced to take a major financial loss and lay off numerous employees," Madden wrote.

He invested most of his savings into solar inventory and home repairs and has a third child on the way.

Why is this solar tax credit elimination concerning?

This policy would hinder progress toward a cleaner, safer future for American families and communities dependent on affordable energy options. Small business owners like Madden have built their careers around helping people access clean energy, and sudden policy changes could force layoffs and business closures nationwide.

When solar businesses shut down, local economies lose jobs, and families lose access to money-saving energy solutions. Schools, farms, and homeowners miss out on opportunities to reduce their electricity bills through clean energy production.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy costs while reducing planet-overheating pollution. Solar panels typically pay for themselves within several years and continue generating free electricity for decades. You can explore EnergySage's free tools for quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes from vetted local installers.

Although the fate of the ITC remains uncertain, taking advantage of the incentives earlier rather than later could be worth thousands of dollars.

What's being done about this threat to the solar tax credit?

Advocates are urging representatives to vote against the abrupt elimination of solar incentives. Madden, who wrote that "an abrupt end to these tax credits would be reckless, irresponsible, and short-sighted," called for at least a year's notice if changes must happen, giving businesses and consumers time to adjust their plans.

EnergySage has compiled contact information for influential representatives so people can voice their support for keeping solar tax credits available. The platform connects homeowners with prescreened solar installers and provides free guidance throughout installation.

With EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations. These savings could disappear if Congress eliminates the tax credit, which makes existing incentives more valuable than ever.

If you're considering solar, explore your options through EnergySage's free services. This simple action could save you money before policy changes take effect. One helpful resource is its mapping tool, which displays average installation costs for every state in addition to incentive details.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.