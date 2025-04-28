Government frees up nearly $100 billion to reshape the future economy: 'Bringing benefits ... today and into the future'

The Canadian government aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. To do this, they've been offering investment tax credits to incentivize companies to make clean, sustainable investments. Now, those ITCs are getting a boost thanks to some key updates.

Canada's Clean Economy ITCs were launched in June 2024. They represent $93 billion in incentives by 2034-35 that are designed to promote sustainable solutions, reduce pollution, and create green jobs for the Canadian economy. Taxable Canadian corporations can take advantage of the ITCs when they invest in renewable energy, manufacture clean technology, capture and utilize carbon, and more.

The 2024 federal budget offered a few notable updates to these incentives, providing crucial information for those looking to enjoy the ITCs. For the most part, the updates further clarified how the ITCs work, but they also expanded on the incentives offered in one instance.

The first update was to the Clean Electricity ITC. This incentive offers tax credits for investing in electricity produced by sustainable means. That includes wind, solar, hydro, and even waste biomass electricity. The update clarified the conditions needed for corporations to use these incentives.

The second update was to the Clean Technology Manufacturing ITC. This incentive offers tax credits for investing in the production of clean economy equipment and critical minerals. The update expounds on the latter by expanding eligibility for projects involving multiple critical minerals.

The third update was to the EV Supply Chain ITC. This incentive offers tax credits for investing in the production of electric vehicles. The update announced an entirely new ITC in this category, which makes buildings that produce EVs, EV batteries, and cathodes eligible for their own tax credit.

This dedication to a cooler, cleaner future from the Canadian federal government is something that can truly make a huge difference. Investing nearly $100 billion in companies dedicated to sustainable practices and products promotes a sustainable tomorrow while creating jobs and stimulating the economy.

"Canada's Investment Tax Credits will reduce emissions and create hundreds of sustainable jobs for Canadians, exemplifying how climate action and economic growth go hand in hand," Canadian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson said in a press release. "We are bringing benefits for Canadians today and into the future, and ensuring Canada is a global economic leader of the future."

