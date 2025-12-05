Solar subscription services are helping homeowners lock in low energy rates — here's what you need to know

It is possible to "have it all."

You don't have to own your solar panels to lower your energy bills. Solar subscription services are helping homeowners — and can help you — stabilize energy rates with zero money down.

The scoop

Residential electricity prices are skyrocketing, but that doesn't mean you have to passively accept this as your fate. Going solar can protect you against this unwelcome trend while also supporting a cleaner, cooler, healthier tomorrow.

Unlike dirty fuels, solar panels don't release toxic, planet-overheating gases into the atmosphere when generating electricity. Pairing solar with battery storage can also protect your home against climate-fueled grid outages.

With so many options on the market, it can be challenging to know where to start, but The Cool Down's Solar Explorer can help you make sense of all the noise. If shelling out money to purchase panels isn't feasible, Palmetto's LightReach leasing plan is one option to consider.





With $0 down, you'll benefit from Palmetto's expert knowledge in solar installation and maintenance — in fact, Palmetto will handle all permitting and proactively monitor and maintain your solar system for the duration of your contract.

How it's helping

The average cost of a solar system isn't cheap, even though installing one will net you significant long-term energy savings. After you apply the federal tax credit in the U.S., solar panels can cost around $18,000 to purchase on the low end.

TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to obtain curated bids from vetted local installers who can save you up to $10,000 on installation costs. Yet if you are on a tight budget, the upfront cost of buying solar panels may still feel like too much — particularly if you don't plan on having your project underway by Dec. 31 to snag the sunsetting federal credit.

That's where subscription services like Palmetto's LightReach can come in. Palmetto could slash your utility rates (price you pay per electricity unit) by up to 20% without the upfront cost, and its leasing program isn't beholden to retiring tax credits for direct purchases.

Electrifying your home will help you make the most of your new solar system. If you want additional support in lowering your energy bills, TCD's HVAC Explorer will help you discover trusted partners who can save you money on heating and cooling upgrades.

What everyone's saying

Palmetto believes it is possible to "have it all" — at least when it comes to solar. It shares: "With LightReach, you effectively set your energy rate for 25 years. So you can swap spiraling utility costs for dependable, abundant energy made right there on your roof."

