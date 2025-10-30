Homeowner stunned after life-changing decision shrinks electricity bill to $15 a month: 'Our electric bill was just climbing and climbing'

Imagine, if you can, taking the stress out of monthly bills. Instead of worrying about how much energy rates have gone up, or how high your bill will be this month, imagine looking forward to seeing your energy bill and smiling at how low it is.

For one homeowner, that initial stress is gone since they installed rooftop solar panels.

"Our electric bill was just climbing and climbing and climbing," the homeowner said in a video on Facebook.

But after installing solar panels, that all changed.

Solar is one of the cleanest forms of energy, generating electricity that's free of the heat-trapping pollution associated with dirty energy. By using EnergySage to compare quotes from local, verified installers, homeowners take a big step toward a cooler future for all.

EnergySage also helps take a big step toward lower electricity costs. By using solar panels to generate electricity, homeowners reduce reliance on the grid and can bring their monthly electric costs down to or near $0.

"One month, our bill was $15," the homeowner told Solar Holler. "It's hard to beat that when it was climbing toward $500 at one point."

The savings don't end there.

By using EnergySage's free tools, homeowners can save up to $10,000 on their installations.

For those who don't want the upfront costs of purchasing solar panels, leasing them can be a good option.

Those savings can be amplified by pairing solar panels with other electric appliances, including energy-efficient heat pumps. This technology allows homeowners to keep their homes comfortable without the pollution or costs that come with burning gas.

For the homeowner in this video, solar panels weren't just a money saver. They also started conversations with friends and neighbors who saw the panels from the street.

In the video, they said they often pull up an app on their phone to show how much they've saved since going solar and how much energy independence they have gained.

"It's a really fun selling point to show folks, hey, not only do we like them and say that they work, but I can show you that they work," they said.

