Energy expert debunks common misconception about rooftop solar panels: 'Your neighbor might have ...'

"There's one component in the system that might produce a very slight hum."

If you've been considering installing solar panels, you may wonder if they can be noisy. One energy expert took to TikTok to set the record straight.

In the clip, posted by solar educator Pamlico Solar (@pamlicosolar4), the creator debunks this myth. "No, solar panels themselves do not produce any sound," he explains. "There's one component in the system that might produce a very slight hum, and that's your solar inverter."

He also says that any hum from the inverter — the box that converts solar energy into usable electricity — is typically so quiet you wouldn't notice it unless you're right next to it. He points out that solar panels are reliable, too. "Your neighbor might have a giant generator out when the storm [takes the power] out, and it's gonna be loud and it's gonna be expensive," he says. "But you, you're gonna be fine over here."

Solar panels are one of the best ways to cut your energy bills and lower the amount of pollution your home produces. If you're not sure where to start, EnergySage's free tools can help answer your questions.

Installing solar is a smart move for staying resilient during intense weather events driven by human-induced pollution that is overheating the planet. A clean energy system paired with battery storage can help keep the lights on when the electrical grid goes down.

And if you're curious how much switching to solar could save you, EnergySage is the best place to start. It lets you compare multiple quotes from vetted installers, see detailed savings estimates, and explore financing — all without getting spammed with sales calls. On average, people who use EnergySage unlock nearly $10,000 in incentives for their solar purchases and installations.

However, it's hard to say how long these savings will be available. The federal solar tax credit is part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which helps Americans upgrade their homes, cut down on energy costs, and transition to more efficient systems.

But President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate clean energy subsidies, though that would require congressional approval. That's why now is a smart time to act. Homeowners who take advantage of these incentives today could save thousands of dollars — but waiting might mean missing out.

For more climate-smart home upgrades, you can also consider upgrading to a heat pump — another excellent way to drive down your utility bills while lowering your carbon footprint.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.