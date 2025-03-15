Homeowner offers candid review after installing solar to avoid blackouts: 'I ended up getting a rebate'

A couple in Michigan revealed that they switched to solar energy in an effort to prevent blackouts during the winter.

Jim Windak and Dawn Swartz spoke to Solar United Neighbors about their choice and why they opted for solar panels. They said that they had noticed more and more frequent blackouts in Ann Arbor and that they wanted to reduce their carbon pollution and be less dependent on the grid.

"We had an ice storm and we were without power for something close to a week," said Windak. "It was getting cold in the house and we thought: No, we can't. We have to have a backup plan. We can't do this anymore."

To counteract the problem, Windak and Swartz invested in solar panels with a battery backup to ensure they wouldn't be reliant on the public grid in the event of a blackout.

The pair took advantage of the incentives available through the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers a 30% tax credit on the purchase and installation of solar panels and battery systems.

"I ended up getting a rebate on my taxes last year. So that made it more affordable and more doable," said Windak.

Windak and Swartz have been thrilled with their decision. In January 2024, the grid went out for two days, but they kept their heat and lights on.

"It lasted a couple of days and I'm happy to report that the battery got us through those two days just covering essentials, like keeping the refrigerator going, some lights, the Wi-Fi, the sump pump, [and] the blower on the furnace," Windak said. The couple now have 17 panels and plenty of storage for the energy they produce, which accounts for roughly 80% of what they need.

"I'm not using energy from the grid," Windak said. "I'm using mostly energy that I'm producing myself, and that's kind of fun."

