Energy expert addresses popular concerns about solar panel installations: 'Can still save a ton of money'

Despite occasional scams in the solar market, homeowners across the United States are continuing to unlock massive savings by installing rooftop solar panels, sometimes thousands of dollars' worth over time.

CleanTechnica's Zachary Shahan recently shared that while a few bad actors exist in the solar installation industry, they're rare and certainly shouldn't dissuade households from going solar. In fact, given the falling price of panels and rising utility bills, the financial case for switching to solar is stronger than ever. As Shahan put it: "Many homeowners can save thousands of dollars by going solar."

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that in 2023, residential electricity bills increased by 2% each month compared to 2022. In 2024, the average spend on utilities increased by 3%, per Business Wire.

Meanwhile, solar panels are becoming more accessible. While installation may set you back by around $29,000, according to EnergySage, the benefits you'll get from solar panels, including significant energy savings, will eventually outweigh the price tag. As one commenter pointed out, solar plus batteries "can still save a ton of money."

However, solar's appeal isn't just about cost-cutting. Residential solar systems also play a crucial role in reducing the pollution that contributes to our planet's rising temperatures. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, each kilowatt-hour of solar power helps reduce carbon pollution by replacing electricity generated from dirty energy.

Meanwhile, digital platforms are making it easier for homeowners to explore their options with confidence. Using trusted platforms like EnergySage, homeowners can compare solar quotes and assess credible local installers. These tools can help avoid scams while helping buyers find deals that shrink electricity bills and cut carbon pollution — one of the most powerful steps toward a more climate-resilient future.

Home solar systems can also bolster communities during extreme weather events and grid outages. And thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, many installations currently qualify for significant tax credits — though these won't last forever, and future political changes could impact them.

Solar is already benefiting many Americans. One Reddit user shared: "Our solar will have paid for itself 5.5 years after installation (probably sooner – we are 18mo in so far). The monthly electric bill was $300+, now it is $10-$20 (mandatory utility use fees)."

One commenter advised that if you're serious about saving money while still using sustainable energy: "You'll need to crunch the numbers and maybe lean into battery storage. It's not one-size-fits-all; balance is key. Stick with what works for you, run your own calculations, and remember: a little extra investment now might mean major savings down the road."

For anyone curious about whether their roof could deliver similar savings, there are simple ways to get started — and they don't involve cold calls or guesswork.

