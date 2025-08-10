Energy expert urges Americans to make home upgrades before massive government incentives disappear: 'We're going to see electricity bills spike'

There's still time, but the groundwork should begin soon.

If you're thinking about installing solar panels, time is of the essence, according to EnergySage's director of insights Emily Walker.

The funding for the incentives that knock off thousands of dollars from the installation costs will expire by the end of the year. The provisions were supposed to be funded for nearly a decade but were cut short by the current administration's spending bill passed earlier this year.

Walker told CNET, "It's clear that as a result of this bill that we're going to see electricity bills spike all around the country."

The initial costs of installation can be a sticking point for many, and navigating the landscape of federal and state incentives can be confusing. Fortunately, EnergySage has free online tools to compare quotes and get a complete understanding of the costs.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Though time is running out, it's essential to carefully consider all the factors and different options behind going solar.

Solar energy has come a long way in recent years. The price of photovoltaic panels has gone from an eye-watering $130.70 per watt in 1975 to an incredibly reasonable $0.35 today, per Our World in Data. It's one of the reasons that solar capacity has skyrocketed worldwide.

China is leading the charge globally. According to The Guardian, Beijing added enough solar and wind energy to power Turkey in just five months.

Despite the measures to curtail solar's growth in the USA, subsidies to support it are broadly popular across the American political spectrum. As well as offering potentially massive savings on utility bills, especially in the long run, solar is a clean energy source that reduces the impact of domestic energy consumption.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

While the federal incentives won't last much longer, there will still be some state rebates to take advantage of. EnergySage's online map has the latest state-level details. There's still time to nab that big tax incentive, but the groundwork should begin soon.

As Walker told CNET, "If a homeowner is interested in going solar, they need to start the process right now."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.