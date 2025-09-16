Solar panel owners share honest financial advice after homeowner questions their 2025 value: 'Puzzled as to whether this is a good investment'

A homeowner received tons of good advice after asking a seemingly simple question: Are solar panels worth it?

On the r/solarenergy subreddit, they mentioned that, after credits and rebates, their solar panel purchase and installation would cost about $15,000.

With their projected monthly savings, they estimated it would take about 10 years for the monthly savings to equal the upfront cost.

"I've been puzzled as to whether this is a good investment or is it better to just pay the electric bill?" they wrote. "I've been thinking if I put (the money) into an investment that earns 6% would that be better?"

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Solar energy is undeniably cleaner than that derived from dirty fuels, such as coal, oil, and gas, and it can reduce monthly electricity bills to nearly zero.

But they do come with an upfront cost, which makes EnergySage's free tools all the more helpful. Homeowners can use EnergySage to obtain solar installation estimates and compare quotes from local, verified installers.

As many commenters told the original poster, those monthly savings add up. With energy rates skyrocketing for many Americans, several commenters said their solar panels paid for themselves even quicker than they had imagined.

"Considering what I've saved in electric and gas expenses, the system has paid for itself and everything else is free," one wrote.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

But that upfront cost could soon increase, as the federal solar tax credit will expire at the end of 2025. To see what incentives are available near you, EnergySage's free mapping tool lists not only that, but also the average installation cost for solar panels in each state.

The average homeowner who uses EnergySage's services saves up to $10,000 on solar installations. When the monthly savings kick in, they can be amplified by pairing solar panels with other electric appliances, such as an energy-efficient heat pump.

These technological marvels are not only better for the environment but also much cheaper to operate than traditional furnaces. EnergySage can help with these, too, thanks to their heat pump quote-comparison tool, which lets homeowners find the right heat pump and installer for their budget.

Although the financial savings can be tremendous, they're not the only benefit to going solar. Several commenters pointed out that money was a secondary concern to them, as opposed to reducing their carbon footprint and helping keep our planet healthy.

"I did not install the solar panels to make/save money," one commenter wrote. "I did it to feel good about doing my part. It feels good every day. Makes me happy. It is worth more than money I will save."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



