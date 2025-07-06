Over 750,000 Americans have collected massive government incentives for new solar panels — see how much you can get to upgrade your home

It's essential to note that these savings may not be available for much longer.

An increasing number of Americans are turning to solar energy as a clean solution to rising energy bills. With large government incentives still available for now, thousands of homeowners have already taken advantage of the savings on offer.

According to CNET, the latest available figures from the IRS indicate that 752,000 households claimed a credit for solar installation for the 2023 tax year. The tax credit can be applied for up to 30% of the installation cost, which for most homes translates into thousands off that initial cost.

The appeal of solar energy isn't difficult to understand. Aside from being a clean energy source with no harmful carbon pollution, it's incredibly cheap and will only get more affordable in the future. As Our World In Data noted, the price has plummeted dramatically over the last half-century, from the equivalent of $130 per kilowatt-hour in 1975 to $0.31 in 2023.

The savings compound over time, and some homeowners can save as much as $30,000 over the lifetime of the solar panels. It's the initial cost that puts some homeowners off making the switch, and navigating the landscape of federal and state incentives can be confusing.

Fortunately, help is at hand. EnergySage offers a one-stop shop to make sure you're getting every possible cent in savings. The average household can save nearly $10,000 on purchasing and installing rooftop solar panels. It's not just the federal incentives; EnergySage has the inside scoop on all the local deals available, too.

It's essential to note that these savings won't be available for much longer, so it would be wise to take advantage of those incentives before they're gone for good.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.