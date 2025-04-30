Energy expert breaks down the financial costs and benefits of installing solar: 'Is it just marketing hype?'

Solar energy pro Jon (@Cleanerwatt) shot a video that asked a very important question: "Can installing solar panels on your home really save you money, or is it just marketing hype?"

Jon went on to do some rough math, explaining why and where it might make sense to invest in the technology.

Although he was largely dealing with hypothetical numbers to illustrate the point, the overarching conclusion was that it's entirely possible to earn your money back in energy savings.

He likened solar installation to buying energy in bulk at a set price. By buying electricity generation that would be great for 10 years and could even run for 25, homeowners could evade future inflationary rises in utility costs.

The efficiency of that payback would depend a lot on a home's orientation, since a south-facing roof that benefits from plenty of clear sky is more likely to generate lots of solar power.

Solar power is a cornerstone of the future energy grid. At utility scale, it's the cheapest form of electricity available. Even in the home, solar can pay for itself over the long haul, provide resilience in the face of increasingly frequent extreme weather, and establish energy independence.

Of course, solar is also the key to ending our reliance dirty fuels like oil and gas. Home energy use produces a lot of pollution, per the Environmental Protection Agency, which is bad for the environment and human health.

With electrified home heating and cooking, that doesn't have to be the case. If you're interested in switching over to home solar, EnergySage has an online tool that can help you find a local installer.

YouTube commenters were glad for Jon's solar expertise.

"Yes, my experience is net zero," said one viewer. "Home has two a/c units, one is a heat pump system. We charge an EV in the garage at night. Total cost for using gas and electric for a whole year cost $320. I call that a win over what it would cost without solar."

"I started installing the system in 2018 and excluding tax rebates, it's 75% paid for," said another convert. "Offsetting our electric bill, converting from $2,000 worth of propane heat to heat pumps, and 6 years of driving EVs on sunshine. It's been a great deal for DIY and self-finance."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.