Energy experts reveal the next-gen home backup tech gaining serious popularity: 'Market is primed for explosive growth'

Amid a culmination of rising temperatures, hefty energy prices, and an increase in homeowner interest, a recent consumer insights report by Horowitz revealed that the market for solar panels is set to grow exponentially.

"The United States residential market for alternative energy is on the brink of explosive growth," the report stated. The growth is "driven by a perfect storm of challenges leading consumers to consider their options for becoming less dependent on the power grid."

PV Magazine reported that Jenny Zhang, the President of North America Residential Energy Business at EcoFlow, stated in a press release that the "U.S. solar battery market is primed for explosive growth — especially in key Sunbelt states."

Horowitz's study mentions that residential energy prices have "been rising faster than the inflation rate," sparking many to make the switch to solar energy for a more affordable option.

States such as California, Texas, and Florida, which have faced significant climate threats from wildfires, flooding, and hurricanes, are the most prominent states eyeing the solar market. The study notably found that 70% of those surveyed either already have some type of solar panel solution or are interested in one.

The Horowitz report also revealed that there is a "need for further education among American consumers about the solar power solutions available to them." Only 19% of homeowners feel knowledgeable about the topic, and 80% know little or nothing about their options.

Luckily, solutions such as EnergySage offer a significant tool to help the majority of homeowners who are unsure where to start with solar. EnergySage's tool helps homeowners get quick quotes from local, vetted solar installers so that they can get the best deal. It also shows a state-by-state map of the average cost of solar installation, as well as what incentives are available to those within the state. With EnergySage's help, homeowners can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

It's important to remember that these incentives will not last long. The Trump administration has moved to eliminate the Investment Tax Credit by the end of the year, so to claim incentives, be sure to start searching for solar solutions now.

"America's energy landscape is rapidly changing," Zhang said. "In states hit hardest by climate volatility and ageing infrastructure, homeowners are done waiting for outdated systems and overhyped solutions to catch up."

