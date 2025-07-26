Farmers devastated by same storm that caused deadly Texas floods: 'We're at the hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage'

In the wake of deadly flash floods that swept through Central Texas over Fourth of July weekend, local farmers have begun to take inventory of the damage to crops, livestock, and equipment, the Associated Press reported.

Tragically, at least one farm lost a worker who was caught in floodwaters on their way to work, putting economic costs in perspective.

"We're at the hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage," Matthew Ketterman, who owns an exotic game ranch near Burnet, Texas, told the AP. "But you know at the end of the day that's just monetary and we'll recover from that."

What's happening?

Over July Fourth weekend, parts of Central Texas experienced as much as 22 inches of rain, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority.

The deluge caused sudden, massive flooding that struck many areas with little warning, resulting in over 100 deaths.

On top of the devastating human toll, the floods left billions of dollars of damage in their wake. Experts from Accuweather have estimated that the total cost of the floods will reach between $18 billion and $22 billion.

Among those most severely impacted were farmers, who saw crops ruined, livestock killed, and equipment destroyed.

"We've had farm equipment washed down the river. We've had tractors underwater, so they're totaled, won't be able to use those," Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller told the AP. "Irrigation equipment wadded up like a bowl of spaghetti."

"We're finding cattle dead on top of trees downriver," he added. "So it's pretty devastating."

The resilient farmers were doing their best to take the setbacks in stride, noting that they had no choice but to push forward.

"This is a fact of life," said Jon Meredith, co-owner of a Central Texas Christmas tree farm, per the AP. "When you live on a river, it's beautiful and enjoyable, but there are occasionally times where things can go south very quickly."

How do flash floods impact lives beyond the flood zone?

While the flooding that swept through Central Texas was by far the deadliest and most destructive, flash floods have struck numerous places across the U.S. this summer, with devastating consequences.

While human deaths and damage to infrastructure understandably get the most attention in the aftermath of these floods, the plight of Central Texas farmers highlighted just how far-reaching and long-lasting the impacts of these natural disasters can be.

When floods and other severe weather events destroy crops, it can impact food supplies hundreds or even thousands of miles away. As supplies become more scarce, prices increase, making groceries more expensive for everyone.

Similarly, when insurance companies pay out billions of dollars in claims, premiums go up everywhere.

What's being done about flash floods?

Scientists have warned for decades that, as global temperatures rise, severe weather events will intensify. Warmer air can hold more moisture, resulting in increased rainfall per hour and a higher likelihood of flash floods.

The best way to reverse this trend is to limit the amount of heat-trapping pollution that enters the atmosphere. This can be accomplished in ways large and small, from riding a bicycle or taking public transit to installing solar panels on your home.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



