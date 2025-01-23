Energy expert debunks common myth about rooftop solar: 'A huge investment for the future'

After 25 years, most panels still produce over 80% of their original power.

Don't give up on those aging solar panels. They'll keep working longer than you think.

Many people believe solar panels stop working after 20 years, but that's untrue. These super-durable energy savers keep producing electricity decades after installation.

The scoop

Clean energy shopping service EnergySage (@energysage_official) shared some good news about solar panel longevity on Instagram.

"I think the biggest myth that I wish people knew wasn't true is that solar panel systems don't stop working after 20 years. They'll continue to produce a high output level 30, 40 years down the road, and so the lifespan of these systems is a huge investment for the future," an EnergySage spokesperson explained via video.

Research backs this up. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory found that solar panels typically decline in output by just 0.5% to 0.8% each year, according to EnergySage. This means after 25 years, most panels still produce over 80% of their original power.

Top manufacturers now offer excellent warranties, too. Maxeon, for example, guarantees 88% output even after 40 years.

How it's helping

Solar panels' long life makes them an outstanding investment. A system that keeps working for 30 to 40 years gives homeowners decades of lower electric bills.

Plus, solar panels need almost no maintenance. With no moving parts and sturdy construction that can handle snow, hail, and high winds, they produce free electricity year after year.

Making your own clean electricity at home cuts both costs and pollution. By switching to solar power, you'll save money while helping build a better future.

Want to learn more? EnergySage offers free tools to check costs and compare quotes from certified installers in your area. Their marketplace makes finding the right solar solution for your home and budget simple.

Taking care of your panels is straightforward, too. Choose a reputable installer, protect panels from damage, and get occasional inspections. That's all it takes to keep the savings flowing for decades.

