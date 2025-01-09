Stark side-by-side photos taken 11 months apart reveal harrowing reality in Los Angeles: 'These are the increasing extremes'

"The planet has changed its balance drastically in the past 100 years."

Two photos taken just 11 months apart show just how extreme Los Angeles' weather has become. One captures cars submerged in floodwaters during the record-breaking rains of February 2024, while the other reveals entire streets and trees consumed by flames this week after the city's driest start to a water year on record.

Journalist Eric Zerkel shared these photos Wednesday in a viral post on X, writing, "These are the increasing extremes of a warming world."

The post, viewed over 1.5 million times, shows how unpredictable and destructive these weather patterns have become.

11 months ago the Los Angeles area got a year's worth of rain and faced life-threatening flooding and mudslides now it's on fire after its driest start to a water year on record. These are the increasing extremes of a warming world. pic.twitter.com/37h4LuvEZZ — Eric Zerkel (@EricZerkel) January 8, 2025

What's happening?

Los Angeles has swung between two extreme weather events in less than a year. Record-breaking rains brought a year's worth of water in just days that caused flooding and mudslides, which threatened lives and infrastructure.

Now, the area is facing intense wildfires fueled by an unusually long dry spell and record-low rainfall, with the Palisades Fire alone covering 17,234 acres of Los Angeles with 0% contained as of Thursday afternoon.

Environmental commentator James Malone commented further in a series of posts on X. He explained that human activities such as mining, building cities, extracting resources, and burning fuels are disrupting natural systems.

"The planet has changed its balance drastically in the past 100 years due to a lot of factors," he wrote, pointing to issues like soil erosion and habitat loss that worsen extreme weather.

But how can flooding and wildfires both become more likely from climate change?

Warmer temperatures increase evaporation, the process of liquid water drying up into the air, leading to heavier rain during wet periods and drier conditions — and longer dry conditions — during dry periods.

Visualize that the water lost in drought conditions experienced in much of California has to go somewhere when it dries up, and while it's not as simple as going straight up and coming straight down, an increase in evaporated water can also mean an increase in concentrated bouts of rain.

Unfortunately for our resources, this all means more powerful storms, worse flooding, and intense wildfires that burn and spread hotter and faster in dry conditions between those storms and other rain.

Social media users under the post raised concerns about water management, firefighter budget cuts, or political decisions as the major problem. While these are valid points, scientists agree that human-driven changes to the climate amplify extreme weather, making it harder to manage. Changes in climate are moving faster than our infrastructure has been adapting, which leaves communities at risk.

California's aging water storage systems and limited firefighting resources play a crucial role, but they're no match for the growing challenges of a changing climate.

A 2022 report from the California Department of Water Resources revealed that the state's infrastructure is struggling to keep up with increasingly unpredictable and extreme swings in rainfall driven by warming global temperatures. The Union of Concerned Scientists says that if we don't cut pollution and adapt to the changing climate, these extreme events "will worsen."

What's being done about it?

People are finding ways to adapt. Tools that have been reported on, like precision weather monitoring and fire-resistant infrastructure are helping cities prepare for extreme weather. California is working to lower wildfire risks with strategies like controlled burns, better forest management, and public education.

But clearly, as evidenced by the rampaging wildfires, there is only so much we can do if the conditions are dry and winds are high.

Reducing dirty energy use is a key step toward a cleaner future. Simple actions like electrifying your home, switching to renewable energy sources like rooftop solar panels or community solar, and cutting down on single-use plastics can add up to make a difference.

EnergySage helps communities access clean energy, and Rewiring America gives homeowners the tools to make the most of tax credits for energy-efficient upgrades. The road ahead won't be easy, but taking steps now can make a big difference in reducing these extremes and protecting communities for the future.

