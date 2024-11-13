New report shows the cost of rooftop solar is dropping fast — here's how to take advantage while prices are low

"We have saved homeowners over $100 million by helping them spend 20% less than the national average on home energy projects."

Installing solar panels can be a great way to produce clean energy and save money on your bills, but knowing where to buy and how to install can be a headache. EnergySage simplifies this problem for you by providing a list of options in your area tailored to your needs.

The scoop

There has never been a better time to consider installing solar panels. Huge rises in energy costs are causing energy bills to soar, but a new report by EnergySage shows that the cost of rooftop solar is dropping fast and is the lowest it's ever been.

EnergySage has developed a tool to help you take advantage of this cheap energy by making it easier to look for trusted providers and price options. All you need to do is enter your ZIP code and answer a few questions about your project, and it will provide you with a list of solar quotes from top-rated installers. What's more, you can connect with an energy adviser for help in choosing the best installer for you.

🗣️ If you were to install home solar panels, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

How it's working

Solar installation is on the rise, and for good reasons. It provides cheaper energy, it adds value to your home, and you could also get paid for the excess power you generate. This can go a long way toward reducing or even eliminating your energy bills.

Additionally, myriad federal and state incentives have been made available for upgrading your home, significantly reducing the upfront costs associated with buying and installing the panels.

The solar energy generated also replaces electricity produced from polluting sources such as coal. Producing energy using green technology such as solar panels lowers the amount of heat-trapping gasses our homes produce, which is great for the planet. EnergySage President and COO Charlie Hadlow told The Cool Down that the company's projects have prevented an estimated 440,000 tons of carbon air pollution each year.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Solar panels are also great for conserving water because, unlike other forms of energy production, they don't require any water to operate.

What people are saying

"Over one in five people looking to go solar in the United States visit EnergySage.com at least once before their installation," Hadlow told The Cool Down. "We have saved homeowners over $100 million by helping them spend 20% less than the national average on home energy projects."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.