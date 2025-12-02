Homeowner receives honest advice after questioning value of solar panels amid disappearing incentives: 'Is it worth it?'

"Not a single person has ever regretted getting solar too early."

A homeowner shared that they may have missed their chance to take advantage of federal tax credits for solar panel installations — but they were still intrigued by the possibilities.

"I got a quote from a reputable local solar installer in NJ," the original poster wrote in the r/solar Reddit forum. "I have read arguments such as the 1:1 net metering potentially ending meaning I should just get the system now without waiting to see what kind of price drops will happen next year."

New Jersey's net metering program allows homeowners with solar panels to obtain full retail credit for the clean, nonpolluting energy they send back to the main grid.

While not every state has an equivalent net-metering program, solar panels remain one of the best ways you can lower utility bills and buck rising energy prices, regardless of location.





And with a warming climate fuelling extreme weather, pairing solar with battery storage will boost your home's climate resilience, potentially saving you even more.

As for the OP, they said every company they reached out to was booked through the end of the year, meaning their project wouldn't be underway in time to qualify for the 30% solar credit. They wanted to know: "Is it worth it without the federal tax credits?"

Members of Reddit's solar community offered the OP advice and reassurances, with several emphasizing the importance of connecting with vetted providers to ensure a smooth process.

"Not a single person has ever regretted getting solar too early, but almost every single happy homeowner wishes they had gotten it sooner. (... Obviously homeowners who got ripped off or scammed wished they'd have never done it)," one person wrote.

"Ultimately there's no one right decision, but it's a decision for you," another said.

