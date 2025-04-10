Retired homeowner offers candid review after installing solar panels to save money: 'An investment in our retirement years'

A lot of people wonder if solar panels can really help them save money and reduce the number of toxic gases they produce.

One satisfied customer, Stewart Lanier, says he's happy with his investment and the way it's paying off. "If it pays for itself over the course of five years," he shared, "it's going to be an investment in our retirement years."

Lanier notes that it can be hard to know who to trust with something as significant as a solar panel installation. He recommends working with EnergySage to find reputable contractors and get the job done fast.

The scoop

As Lanier puts it, "The solar panel industry is a little bit like the wild west." There are a lot of companies, and they all make a lot of claims about everything from the cost of installation to how much you will save if you work with them.

Because he didn't want to waste his money or get scammed, Lanier went to the State of Massachusetts's website to figure out how to get the best solar installation. It linked to EnergySage, where he was able to get free quotes and compare them. It helped him choose the best solar panels for his needs so he would get the maximum amount of savings.

How it's helping

Lanier, like many others who have installed solar panels, is saving money on electricity costs each month. The Department of Energy points out that everyone will save a different amount by installing solar. It depends on how much electricity you use, how much sun your roof gets, how many panels you can install, and more. Nearly everyone finds that their monthly energy bills are lower, though.

Solar also helps lead us all to a cleaner future, according to the New York Times. The more solar energy we use, the less we will need to rely on dirty energy that depletes the planet's resources and emits toxic gases into the atmosphere.

What everyone's saying

Retirees around the world are discovering the ways solar can save them money on their bills. Then, they can invest that money in their retirement plans, whatever those may be. Many, like Lanier, are thrilled when they find out what solar has to offer them in their golden years.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.