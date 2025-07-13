HOA double agent searches for powerful evidence after board member considers rule change: 'I anticipate some pushback'

"Make sure that EVERY resident knows about this meeting."

One homeowners association member was concerned when they saw solar panels come up on an HOA meeting agenda in an area where solar installation had been unrestricted until then.

They voiced their concerns in a Reddit post.

"I, located in Georgia, am on the board of my HOA and we are having a meeting next week and one topic is solar panel rules," they said. "Currently I believe we have no rules regarding solar panels. I hope to keep it that way."

According to the original poster, they didn't know specifically why this item was on the agenda, but they were worried.

"I just figure if somebody brought it up, it's unlikely that it was brought up to keep it unrestricted so I anticipate some pushback," they wrote in a comment.

To make sure they and others in their community would continue having that option, the original poster wanted to be prepared with solid arguments to bring up in the meeting.

"I have tried googling for evidence that solar panels (specifically on the street side) don't affect property values in any negative way," they wrote. "We are also in an area where the power company is absolutely destroying us on rates."

While some states have laws protecting the right to install solar, the original poster and commenters agreed that Georgia was not one of them, so the original poster couldn't fall back on that. However, they could use the HOA's own processes for changing the bylaws — or, in this case, keeping them the same.

"1. Make sure that EVERY resident knows about this meeting. ESPECIALLY those who would be most adversely affected (south side roof facing the street) tell them to show up," a commenter said. "2. Vote against it VOCALLY at the meeting, that way everyone in attendance knows that you at least were trying to protect their rights. 3. Check to see if there is any legislation on the horizon regarding solar in Georgia."

