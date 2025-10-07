Homeowner searches for solar panel advice as government tax incentives dry up: 'People … will scramble to get installed before the deadline'

The federal tax incentives for solar panels are expiring at the end of the year, and U.S. homeowners are rushing to take advantage of them while they can. However, one Redditor remained stubbornly optimistic that installation costs might continue to trend downward.

"Will the solar installation prices in 2026 fall lower than today's install costs with 30% tax credit? Your thoughts are much appreciated," they asked in r/Solar.

Even though solar prices have dropped significantly over the past 10 years, a chorus of Redditors urged the poster not to delay their project if they wanted to get the best deal. EnergySage's free tools can help you narrow down your options with easy-to-compare quotes.

"If solar meets your needs/cost profile today, get the credit while you can," one person said.

"This is the answer," another added. "IDK why people think solar will be cheaper."

"Most people who are currently in the market will scramble to get installed before the deadline," affirmed a third commenter who said they owned a smaller installation company.

Essentially, going solar is the ultimate home energy hack. Not only is solar a proven way to save thousands on energy bills, but it also contributes to a healthier, cooler future, since photovoltaic panels produce zero toxic pollution when converting sunlight into electricity.

EnergySage saves the average household around $10,000 on solar purchases and installations, and its mapping tool is a valuable resource for exploring state-specific incentives.

While buying panels may not be feasible for everyone because of the upfront cost, Palmetto is one company making the benefits of solar more accessible with its low-to-no-money-down leasing plans that allow homeowners to lock in stable energy rates.

Regardless of whether you buy or lease, electrifying your home is a surefire way to maximize your solar perks. For instance, heating and cooling account for around half of a home's energy bill. However, replacing a conventional HVAC system with an energy-efficient heat pump can unlock hundreds more in savings. Mitsubishi can help you find a heat pump at an affordable price.

"Do it now," another Redditor encouraged. "The sooner the better."

"Now," someone else urged. "Many installers have 5-6 month queue of installations."

