The Expedia of solar panels can help you get off the grid — over 4 million Americans have already upgraded

Millions of homeowners are saving hundreds of dollars on their electric bills, and you can too.

This free tool can help you decide if solar is right for your home.

Solar panels are more popular than ever, and they're getting cheaper, too. According to SolarInsure, "the United States has witnessed a notable advancement in solar energy adoption within the residential sector, with 4.2 million single-family homes equipped with solar installations."

Millions of homeowners are saving hundreds of dollars on their electric bills, and you could too.

EnergySage makes it easier than ever for homeowners to see their solar options. Just input your address and answer a few questions about your home, and EnergySage will provide estimates on installation costs, help you find local contractors, and a host of other resources. Having that information can help you weigh the pros and cons of solar.

While solar panel installation can be costly, the price continues to drop. OurWorldInData reported that solar panel cost has "fallen by 90% in the last decade," and will continue to fall as advancements in solar technology are made.

Plus, there are tax credits and rebates available to make solar even more affordable and accessible.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Solar will save you money on your electric bill — you can save anywhere from $28,000 to $120,000 in savings over 25 years by going solar, per EnergySage. With the Inflation Reduction Act, Americans can also arrange to get 30% back on the cost of the panels and installation.

President-elect Donald Trump has said he hopes to "rescind all unspent funds" allocated for the program that makes these benefits possible, though, so while that would need approval from Congress, the future of those incentives is unclear. Interested parties may want to act sooner rather than later to line up a solar panel installation before any risk of missing out.

If solar panels aren't the best option for you right now, there are still ways to reap the benefits. Some neighborhoods have community solar, which allows more homeowners to enjoy the benefits of solar even if they don't have panels themselves.

🗣️ If you were to install home solar panels, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Not only will solar panels increase your energy independence and save you money, but it will help the planet, too. Solar panels produce clean, renewable energy, reducing our reliance on dirty energy, which is the leading source of planet-warming gas pollution.



💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. Use EnergySage's free tool today to cut through the noise, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

"We're committed to safeguarding our environment and creating clean energy solutions and resources that are available to everyone as we embark on a global energy transformation," EnergySage said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.