New research shows solar panels can take over $100 off your monthly power bill — here's how

It's time to let the sun work for you and your community.

Ever wondered how those shiny solar panels on your neighbor's roof could benefit you, even if you don't have them?

A groundbreaking study from the University of Texas at Austin has uncovered some unexpected perks that might just make your wallet a little happier.

What are the benefits of rooftop solar?

Rooftop solar isn't just about powering individual homes anymore. This new research, published in the journal Electric Power Systems Research, shows that when more people invest in solar panels, everyone in the community can reap the rewards through lower utility bills.

Why are these findings important?

The study's results change how we think about energy.

Without demand-reducing tools such as rooftop solar, community solar, and battery storage, powering a neighborhood-sized part of the grid would cost a whopping $7.2 million annually.

But by investing in these clean energy solutions, we could slash that cost by $3 million. That's 40% savings.

Lead author Nick Laws put it simply: "It lowers the cost for everybody."

This isn't just pocket change we're talking about. These savings could make a real difference in your monthly budget, all while helping create a cleaner, healthier planet.

How can you take advantage of solar savings?

Ready to join the solar savings party? You can get in on the action by considering installing your own rooftop solar panels. Forbes estimates you could save between $25,500 and $33,000 over the lifetime of your panels.

The Inflation Reduction Act offers a 30% tax credit for households that install rooftop solar, making it even more affordable. Even if you can't install solar panels yourself, you can still benefit by supporting community solar projects in your area. These shared solar installations help entire neighborhoods.

Remember, going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy and reduce planet-overheating pollution. To get started, explore EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes from reputable installers.

How does solar energy benefit the environment?

Beyond the financial perks, solar energy is a powerhouse for planetary health. By generating your own clean energy, you're reducing reliance on polluting sources such as coal and gas. This cuts harmful carbon pollution and supports broader efforts to cool our overheating planet.

Laws believes we need a shift in how utilities operate to fully embrace these benefits. "I believe that distribution utilities need to be more proactive in identifying the problem areas in their grids that can benefit from non-wires alternatives," he told Inside Climate News.

So, whether you're looking to pad your savings account or do your part for the planet, solar energy offers a bright solution. It's time to let the sun work for you — and your community.

