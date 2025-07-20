Homeowner searches for legal answers after power-hungry HOA makes questionable decision: 'The law is pretty clear'

A homeowner took to Reddit for advice after their homeowners association denied their request to install solar panels on their house.

The original poster shared that their HOA would not allow them to install a solar system because the panels would be on the front of the house and visible to passersby. The OP was concerned about changing the configuration of the proposed panels because it would cut their energy production by about 25%.

Many HOAs try to prevent homeowners from installing solar panels on their properties for aesthetic reasons. But the OP linked to the specific Florida statute that blocks HOAs or other entities from taking action that would obstruct or reduce the efficiency of homeowners' renewable energy systems.

That law indicates the homeowner is well within their rights to go ahead with a solar panel installation. It is the ultimate home energy hack and can reduce utility bills to nearly or sometimes even beyond $0, with the utility supplier paying some customers for excess energy sent back to the grid.

Commenters wanted more information about the situation, asking about the orientation of the house and the placement of the panels.

"Is the front 'south facing'?" asked one user who read that the panels are on the front of the OP's home. "If it's [east, north, or west] facing they may have more grounds to complain." The commenter cited the Florida statute that the OP had linked.

The OP responded to confirm that the house faces south. They also mentioned that they had consulted a lawyer.

"The lawyer I talked to said they are 100% in the wrong and can't deny because it would affect how the system works," replied the homeowner. "And the law is pretty clear on it so he says."

