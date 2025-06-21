Solar industry employee reveals common pitfalls home-system buyers make: 'Educate yourself, protect yourself'

"If it isn't in writing, you aren't getting it."

Many solar panel users have been enjoying dramatically lower monthly electric bills for years. However, some have occasionally found themselves on the wrong side of a bad deal that has left them paying more than they anticipated.

To help cut down on the confusion, one solar power company employee offered up their best advice to prospective buyers, posting to r/solar. The Redditor shared a handful of useful tips that just might come in handy if you're in the market for solar panels.

Like any infrastructural purchase, installing solar panels can come with a hefty upfront price tag. In many cases, customers will opt to finance their installation through a bank recommended by the installers. According to the original poster, that can be a mistake. "If you're financing your solar system — which most customers do — you need to read the bank's contract, not the installer's," the Redditor wrote.

They shared the story of one customer who expected to pay $19,800 for a 14-panel system. That total ballooned to $41,800 by the end of the 25-year contract. "Sales representatives are focused on their commission, not your savings," the original poster added.

Solar panel systems can get pricey, but, barring disadvantageous bank contracts, there is plenty of hope of scoring a great deal while helping to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Leveraging resources like EnergySage can be a big boon — the company offers a free online tool that enables would-be buyers to compare estimates from vetted local installers, with the potential of saving customers up to $10,000 on installations.

Installing solar panels can help you unlock one of the best consumer energy hacks out there. Not only can they strengthen a home's or business's resilience to climate disaster-caused grid outages, particularly if integrated with a battery storage system, but they have the potential to bring down energy costs to close to $0.

EnergySage makes research even easier with a helpful mapping tool that can show the average cost of a home solar system in every state. You can also check out details on solar panel tax incentives, though you may want to act sooner rather than later, as the current administration has signaled an interest in eliminating programs like the Investment Tax Credit. If the ITC were successfully eliminated by an act of Congress, homeowners would be required to complete their solar installations by the end of the year in order to receive the 30% credit.

In the comments section of the Reddit post, many of the users appeared to agree that while making the switch to solar is a great investment, it is always wise to do your research first.

"This is all good advice, but I think the main thing is to avoid national and door-knocker installers that are profit-driven and double the cost of local installers," one wrote.

"I too work in the industry and this is fantastic advice," proclaimed another. "Educate yourself, protect yourself and if it isn't in writing, you aren't getting it."

A third commenter advised, "I wanted to reply here to illustrate that solar is an awesome thing for the planet and long-term savings! Just be careful who you choose to work with, and do your own math."

