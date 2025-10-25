Homeowner shares 'nightmare' experience after solar leasing company goes bankrupt: 'I hope this helps others'

A frustrated homeowner is experiencing the emotional and financial headache of dealing with an unresponsive solar leasing company. As detailed on Reddit, after their original solar lessee went bankrupt, the original poster's solar lease was transferred to a new company, SunStrong. However, the new company has the OP's account information wrong, resulting in billing issues that caused the OP's credit to tank.

How does solar leasing work?

Solar leasing enables homeowners to access solar energy for their homes without the initial investment of buying panels. A third-party company owns and operates the panels, and homeowners pay the company a monthly fee to use the energy generated by the panels.

In most cases, solar leasing programs are a great way for homeowners to reduce their utility bills while decreasing their home's environmental footprint. The OP's case is unique and highlights the importance of working with a vetted solar provider.

"I wanted to share my experience and see if anyone else is going through something similar, or knows if a class action is forming," wrote the OP. "I hope this helps others who might be quietly going through the same nightmare."

Redditors who had experienced a similar situation offered advice.

"Dealing with similar problems, had a double report of the lease on my credit when SunStrong took over but I think it's been cleared up," responded one user.

Why is solar leasing important?

Switching to solar energy is one of the best ways to reduce your energy bills while decreasing the total amount of planet-warming pollution entering the atmosphere. By transitioning your home to clean power, you help combat rising global temperatures and the extreme weather events they cause.

The upfront cost of purchasing and installing solar panels is beyond many people's budgets. As a result, leasing panels is an affordable option for homeowners still looking to go solar.

"What you're potentially gaining with a lease is little or no money down and a low monthly payment," explained a representative from Solar Surge, a podcast dedicated to bridging the gap between solar professionals and the average person.

How does solar leasing help with energy costs and consumption?

Leasing solar panels allows homeowners to avoid the initial costs of a full installation. Through Palmetto's LightReach program, homeowners can get access to solar panels with no money down. Working with a vetted solar leasing program, such as Palmetto, is essential to avoid the unnecessary headaches highlighted in the Reddit post.

If leasing panels isn't the right option for you, EnergySage offers free online tools for homeowners trying to navigate the solar installation process. Within a few seconds, you can compare quotes from vetted installers.

To learn more about the pros and cons of leasing versus purchasing panels, consider reviewing this breakdown of both options.



