Homeowner sparks heated discussion after coworker turns down $16,000 in government incentives: '[It doesn't] match real world circumstances'

"We would be better off adopting a 'good, better, best' mentality."

One Redditor just shed some serious light on the most divisive topic under the sun: solar leases.

In their post, the Redditor shared their frustration after seeing online debates dismiss leasing as a bad deal. They pointed out that, while owning panels has long-term benefits, not everyone can afford the steep upfront cost.

"I was just talking to my coworker who turned down a lease option in NYC because they read that leases are a scam on this subreddit. They walked away from $16,000 in local tax credits in the next 5 years and a 30% bill reduction," they wrote.

While they acknowledge that more savings could be on the table if you do pay for ownership of your solar panels, not everyone has the means to do so.

"This doesn't change the fact that a large portion of people cannot outlay the money to take advantage of the ITC," they explained.

Going solar remains one of the best ways to lower home energy costs and cut planet-overheating pollution.

Solar power reduces your dependence on the grid and can dramatically shrink your electricity bills over time. Homeowners looking to buy would be smart to use EnergySage to get estimates and compare quotes, as the company can save you up to $10,000 off installations.

But for many households, buying panels outright will still come at a reasonable cost, which can put clean energy out of reach.

Reddit users shared a range of personal stories in response to the post.

"I have a lease on my house. Not all leases are bad deals. I pay $46 per month. No escalator. 3.26 kw system," wrote one user.

Others agreed that more transparency is needed, but many saw leasing as a helpful gateway to cleaner energy.

As one user said: "We need as much solar adoption as possible, especially amongst homeowners subject to the whims of investor-owned utilities. We would be better off adopting a 'good, better, best' mentality; the word 'scam' is so loaded."

Leasing solar panels may not be for everyone, but it can open the door to renewable energy for millions of homeowners who might otherwise be left out.

