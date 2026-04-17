'Like ... Kayak, but for solar': Homeowner reveals how she avoided sales calls while going solar

"The second you say you're interested, everybody wants your number."

Switching your home from being fuel-reliant to embracing solar power is one of the best ways to take control of your energy and cut your bills, but dealing with unreliable providers and pushy sales tactics can make the process frustrating.

That's why one homeowner shared a video on Instagram showing how she completed her solar installation without the sales headaches.

Lauren Bash (@relauren) revealed that she worked with popular comparison site EnergySage to find the best solar deal for her home and budget.

"The thing no one tells you about going solar is the second you say you're interested, everybody wants your number," Bash explained. "While I love the intention, I need some space."

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Endless texts, emails, and calls from salespeople can be exhausting. To skip that hassle, Bash turned to EnergySage, which doesn't rely on the usual aggressive sales tactics.

"It's kind of like the travel booking site Kayak, but for solar," Bash said. "They help you get and easily compare quotes, research installers, and give advice all for free."

In fact, the average homeowner who connects with EnergySage advisors before installing solar panels can save up to $10,000.

Before deciding, Bash worked with EnergySage advisor Sam, who helped her understand the best solar panel options for her home and budget.

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"He answered all of my questions and helped me understand my electric bill and how many panels I need," Bash said.

Bash isn't alone. More U.S. homeowners are turning to solar panels, and for many, the investment is already paying off through significant savings on energy bills.

"I'm so so so ready to save money on electricity, stop relying on fossil fuels and whatever my utility decides to charge me, and finally get solar," Bash said.

If Bash's story has you curious about how much solar panels can reshape your annual utility bills, consider connecting with the experts at EnergySage.

Although major federal tax incentives are gone, for now, you might be surprised at how many state and local utility rebates are available for homeowners looking to upgrade to clean energy.

EnergySage's helpful mapping tool shows the average cost of home solar panels by state, and it provides details on all local incentives available to you. It can help you ensure you're getting the best deal possible when installing panels.

If you're looking to fully cut ties with your electricity provider, you might want to consider pairing solar with a whole-home battery system. Batteries can help you save even more on bills with solar and keep your lights on during frustrating power outages.

For more information on backup power solutions, check out EnergySage's free resources for competitive installation estimates.

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