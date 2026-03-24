Lawmaker hints at fight for canceled solar tax incentives — here's how much money is on the line

One of the biggest hesitations for homeowners considering solar is often the upfront cost.

In a February interview with Politico's E&E News, United States Representative Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania hinted at a desire to bring back recently canceled tax incentives that supported cost-saving renewable energy.

The Investment Tax Credit, for example, was a federal incentive that, among other things, provided U.S. homeowners with a 30% tax credit for installing solar panels on their property. If a rooftop solar project cost $30,000, for instance, a homeowner would receive a 30% credit on their tax return the following year.

A home solar system is an investment that can easily pay for itself. TCD's solar panel partner, EnergySage, through years' worth of industry data and research, has shown that homeowners can see major energy bill savings by installing solar panels.

One of the biggest hesitations for homeowners considering solar is often the upfront cost. Previous federal incentives were one way homeowners could recoup some of that initial investment.

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But the July 2025 signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill accelerated the ITC's end. Homeowners could only claim the credit if they had installed their panels and had them fully inspected, grid-connected, and operational by December 31 of that year.

Luckily for homeowners who missed that deadline, EnergySage offers resources to get quick installation estimates and compare quotes, and many of the installers in its network are offering discounts to continue attracting customers. Consulting with EnergySage's advisors before implementing a home solar system — through a (free) chat platform on the site — could save customers up to $10,000 on an installation.

Still, the latest news is that there could be movement to bring incentives like the ITC back for American homeowners. According to Politico, Fitzpatrick and Representative Andrew Garbarino of New York — both Republicans — have demonstrated interest in reinstating such credits. And Fitzpatrick is a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means, which works on tax laws.

Fitzpatrick remains a likely "no" vote on a potential second Republican-only reconciliation package, and his office highlighted a legislative recap where two other non-energy bills passed the House, indicating that he remains active in moving legislation through a narrowly divided chamber. That said, even if a return of the ITC incentives were to materialize, it is unlikely to happen quickly, so anyone considering solar panels in 2026 could likely harness enough energy savings in the meantime to not worry about regrets were the credits to return afterward.

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Further, it's also likely that any return would provide for an installation within the entire tax year for which it applies. In other words, if a system were installed in 2026 and then the tax credit were revived later in 2026, the credit would likely apply either retroactively or only for 2027 forward. The prospect of "just barely missing out" is remote, and there is not yet major momentum toward a revival of the ITC incentives eliminated by the "Big Beautiful Bill" either way, so it still makes sense to get a home set up for solar as soon as possible.

In the meantime, there are other ways to save more than a few dollars while installing solar panels. Using EnergySage can help prospective buyers find the best prices and vetted installers in their area. The company's mapping tool shows the average cost of panels state by state as well as local rebates and incentives.

To fully maximize savings, homeowners may want to consider installing a battery backup alongside solar panels. Battery systems not only offer resilience in the face of power outages but can also boost savings by using stored energy when grid power is expensive.

Ultimately, the return of the ITC could prompt a new wave of solar panel installations across the U.S., but that doesn't mean prospective buyers should wait. The technology not only offers clean, reliable power but also an exciting way to dramatically cut down on energy bills.

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