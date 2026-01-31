Texas dad reveals how he got his energy company to send him a -$7,000 energy bill: '[This] paid off big time'

A Texas parent revealed how their "typical family of 4" in Fort Worth got thousands of dollars in credits from their energy provider — and their hack may just work for you, too.

The scoop

The parent explained in Reddit's r/solar that keeping their house at a comfortable temperature year-round and maintaining amenities like their swimming pool had them spending up to $600 per month every month for electricity. They realized it was time for a change.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They installed a 23.2-kilowatt solar system consisting of 60 panels. The investment was steep — roughly $40,000. They admitted they were "hesitant about going solar, fearing that it wouldn't lower my electric bills enough." However, after last year, they know they made the right call.

Most of the Lone Star State has a deregulated energy market, meaning residents can choose their utility providers. After tinkering with plans, the Redditor said they found one that "paid off big time." Their total amount due for the period from Dec. 5 last year to Jan. 6 this year was -$7,159.20.

How it's helping

While your savings will vary depending on your energy usage, setup, and local net-metering rules, going solar is undoubtedly one of the best ways to protect yourself against rising energy prices and a volatile energy market.

With the lifespan of modern solar systems around 30 years, you could experience decades of drastic savings after you complete your payback period (the time it takes you to recoup your investment through energy savings).

With blackouts a pressing concern in the age of data centers and increasingly extreme weather, pairing your panels with battery storage can help you keep the power on during grid outages. The original poster said they don't have battery storage, but they suggested it was on their to-do list. EnergySage can help you find a solution that works for your budget and home.

What everyone's saying

Several Reddit users thought the poster could keep their house a bit warmer to further slash household energy costs and possibly save on HVAC maintenance. The OP said they keep it at 68 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer because "you've gotta kill that humidity somehow."

"Do you really want it that cold indoors in the summer?" one person wrote. "I wonder if you might … save a little energy and wear and tear on your AC unit."

Still, the solar setup impressed. "Pretty amazing production!" another said.

