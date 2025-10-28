Homeowner puts utility company in its place by dodging the fallout of massive rate hike: 'I save about $350 a month'

"It was one of my favorite investments ever."

A homeowner in Southern California explained how they managed to avoid a significant increase in their area's electric rate.

The OP shared a message they received from the utility provider Edison, which stated that "residential electric rates will increase by approximately 13%."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Luckily, a few years ago, the OP switched to solar energy and added a home battery, so they don't have to worry about the increasing electric rates.

"I'm about 3 years in and save about $350 a month. It's 100% power backup and has already come through a few times there," wrote the OP. "I fill up my EV at almost no cost. It was one of my favorite investments ever."

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

The OP also noted how they were able to get $12,000 back after installing solar panels, thanks to tax incentives. Moving forward, it's best to act sooner rather than later since solar tax credits are expiring by the end of 2025. This could be the difference between saving thousands of dollars down the line.

Upgrading your home to solar energy is one of the best ways to reduce your energy bills to or near $0 while decreasing your environmental footprint. By going solar, you'll significantly decrease the total amount of heat-trapping gases your household releases, helping to combat rising global temperatures.

For homeowners looking to go solar, EnergySage offers free tools that give you solar installation estimates in just a few seconds. With the help of EnergySage, you can compare quotes from vetted installers and determine the best solar option for your home.

EnergySage also has a mapping tool that breaks down the average cost of solar installs on a state-by-state level, along with incentives for each state. By taking advantage of these free services, the average person can save up to $10,000 on their solar purchases and installations.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

While purchasing solar panels may not be in everyone's budget, there are still ways to reap the benefits of solar power. Leasing panels, for example, is a great way to go solar without the upfront costs of an installation. With Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program, you can install panels for no money down, locking in a low energy rate.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.