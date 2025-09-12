Rural homeowner reveals how to ride out a 42-hour blackout without a gas generator: 'Everything is working the way it's should'

"I think a power outage is kind of nice in a way because you get to test your system."

As extreme weather events become more frequent, having a backup plan is a necessity. One of the best ways to protect your home from power outages is to go solar.

A homeowner living on a 41-acre homestead shared how his home was able to keep the power on despite a major storm causing numerous outages in the area. Evan's channel (@CountryViewSolar-DIYProjects) is all about his journey toward energy independence, which he views as crucial for storm resilience.

In his YouTube video, Evan explained the different solar equipment he uses to power his home and workshop. Evan uses an EG4 6000XP, EP Cube, EG4 12Kpv and All Weather Battery, and an EG4 12000XP Inverter.

When the solar power runs low, the house runs on the battery backup, which provides Evan with power for more than 42 hours.

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area.

"Everything is working the way it should," said Evan. "I think a power outage is kind of nice in a way because you get to test your system."

Switching to solar power is one of the best ways to save money on your home's energy bills while also reducing your household's pollution. For homeowners looking to improve their storm resilience and go solar, EnergySage offers free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes in your area.

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

If you're considering installing solar panels, it's important to do your research. Luckily, EnergySage's free services save homeowners time and energy researching installers. You'll also save money thanks to EnergySage, as their online tools help the average person get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

You can also take advantage of their mapping tool, which shows the varying cost of a solar panel system in different states. With the help of this free resource, you can discover solar incentives in your area, ensuring you get the best price for your solar panels.

Taking advantage of incentives sooner rather than later could be the difference between saving thousands of dollars down the line. As a result of the Big Beautiful Bill, tax credits for solar panels and other home appliance upgrades will expire by the end of 2025. To take advantage of the 30% solar credit, for example, homeowners need to complete their installations by the end of the year.

In the face of extreme weather, YouTubers agreed that a backup system is a must.

"Yep, having a backup system installed is wonderful," responded one user.

"Thanks for sharing this with us Evan," commented another YouTuber. "Power outages are a real pain, especially if you have nobody to check for you if you are not home."

