City shares incredible before-and-after images of massive cleanup effort: 'Thank you'

The city provided an update to a project that it says had been ongoing for weeks.

Even if they seem like a harmless addition to any habitat, invasive plant species can wreak havoc.

Invasive plants rapidly spread and outcompete native plant species. This can lead to the loss of valuable food sources inside ecosystems and even the destruction of habitats.

Invasive plants can also become extremely difficult to remove if they have been allowed to spread throughout an area for an extended amount of time — which is why projects such as a snake plant removal by the city of Satellite Beach, Florida, are important.

In a post on Facebook, the city provided an update to a project that it says had been ongoing for weeks. It revealed that it had removed "approximately five truckloads of invasive plants from the beach dunes and preserves" each week. This included areas in Hightower and Pelican Beach.

The post included before-and-after pictures that showed just how aggressive the snake plant's expansion had become. According to the city, the project was well worth the effort.

"By removing invasive plants, we help protect Florida's biodiversity and ensure our native species thrive," the post reads.

Though snake plants are routinely sold in stores, they can be a nuisance in the wild because of their impressive ability to grow rapidly. The snake plant is native to areas such as Cameroon, Congo, and Equatorial Guinea.

"Thank you for telling us why! I love you Satellite Beach!" one commenter exclaimed. "Always trying to make Florida better."

However, a few users were concerned about the area's aesthetics and vulnerability to future erosion. "So is the plan to put native plants in its place? Looks like hell now," one user wrote. "Soil erosion and more invasives are the future there if not."

While eradicating invasive plant species can make areas unpleasant looking and lead to temporary erosion, the long-term benefits by far outweigh the initial downsides. Invasive plants can often lead to extended erosion. This is due to the fact that invasive plants have shallow roots, which can let soil wash away into nearby bodies of water when it rains.

Once invasive plants have been removed, the replanting of native plants is often the next step and a vital component of the restoration project. Not only does this restore damaged habitats, but it also discourages invasive plants from reestablishing.

