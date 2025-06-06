  • Home Home

Video shows brilliant hack for reusing old food containers: 'Been doing this for years'

by Cody Januszko
"It doesn't have to be fancy, just usable!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

Plastic containers from snacks like peanuts can be more than just another discarded item in a landfill.

TikToker Discoveringnatural (@discoveringnatural_) shared a hack for repurposing snack packaging for future storage needs.

@discoveringnatural_ I use to buy storage containers all the time but now I reuse😁😁😁 #reuse #storage #pantryorganization #organizewithme #fyp ♬ sonido original - Pandem-On

The scoop

Discoveringnatural's video shows the simple process of removing the label from a peanut container and washing it out to reuse it for storing dry goods, such as lentils.

Since consumers often have to purchase these containers to get their food, taking the time to clean and reuse them is an easy way to save some money and avoid contributing to growing waste issues.

Instead of wondering if these containers are recyclable or sending them off to a landfill, you can upcycle them into a storage solution.

If you're struggling to get the sticker off, try a natural residue remover made from oil and baking soda.

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

How it's helping

Reusing plastic like this can help keep it out of landfills. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. landfills received 27 million tons of plastic in 2018.

Repurposing these containers can also lead to substantial monetary savings. According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, replacing even 20% of global plastics with reusable alternatives would save around $10 billion.

Reducing our waste means less plastic in landfills and less plastic polluting the oceans. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates that the amount of plastic in the ocean is equal to around 90 aircraft carriers, or 8 million metric tons.

While reducing plastic waste is great, using plastic can be detrimental in general. According to the Environmental Working Group, microplastics can leach from plastic food containers into food, especially in the heating or washing process.

Scientists are still discovering all the negative effects of microplastic exposure. Among the concerns are organ and cell damage, reproductive issues, and various cancers.

With this in mind, reusing these plastic food containers for other purposes, like arts and crafts, could be most beneficial. As one commenter on the video noted, "They are awesome for crafts and sewing as well!"

What everyone's saying

One commenter said, "[I've] been doing this for years with our containers. Holds cookies, pretzels, and other items we eat frequently."

Many in the comments noted that this is a better practice than paying for storage containers.

However, it's also important to point out that some commenters took issue with the plastic, saying they do this but only with glass containers.

When trying to reduce waste, one commenter summed it up best: "It doesn't have to be fancy, just usable!"

x