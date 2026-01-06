Renter searches for advice after landlord's 'smart' home tech strands family with 'through the roof' electric bills: 'Essentially says 'tough luck''

"Being up to code doesn't mean it's the right capacity."

Running your air conditioner all day should mean relief, not a house that still feels too warm to live in comfortably. That disconnect is what pushed one renter to ask Reddit for help after his "smart" home system failed his family.

In a post in the r/hvacadvice subreddit, the tenant explained that their family recently moved into a rental home equipped with phone-controlled "smart" thermostat technology.

Despite setting the thermostat anywhere between 70 and 78 degrees, the actual indoor temperature routinely runs up to eight degrees hotter, especially on warm days. The result is an AC system running nearly 24/7 and electric bills that are "through the roof."

According to the renter, the landlord sent out multiple HVAC professionals to investigate. Two separate vendors independently concluded that the system was simply too small for the home.





The final explanation from the property management company was that the system is "up to code," so no further action would be taken. And the technician "essentially says 'tough luck.'"

"Being up to code doesn't mean it's the right capacity," one Redditor wrote back in the comments.

Another emphasized that the AC is only one part of the equation in keeping your home cool.

"Insulation and air sealing have a huge, and I mean huge, impact on the amount of BTUs needed, not to mention many other things like quality of window, etc.," they said.

Others offered suggestions for renters stuck in similar situations.

"Get [a] small window unit and take it with you when you leave," one wrote.

Problems like this don't just make a home uncomfortable, they can also drain your money. When a cooling system can't keep up, it runs longer than it should, pulls more electricity, and passes those costs straight on to you.

That's why replacing or rethinking an aging HVAC setup can help you get control over your energy bills, especially as utility prices continue to rise.

